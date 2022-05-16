McDonald’s to continue operating in Russia under new name – RBK

McDonald’s to continue operating in Russia under new name – RBK
McDonald's is reportedly hoping to open the new restaurants as early as June. / Image: bne IntelliNews.
By bne intellinews May 16, 2022

Fast food chain McDonald’s is selling its Russian assets, but plans to continue operating in the country under a new brand, according to Russian business newspaper RBC.

RBK cites a source from the company saying that “All McDonald’s assets are being sold, but all employees are being kept on. There will be a new brand, a new chain of fast-food establishments which will be opened in the same places where McDonald’s used to work. We hope that the first restaurants will be opened in June.”

After an initial exodus from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, some western companies are now eyeing options for re-entering the Russian market. All are under significant pressure to stay out of Russia, especially from western consumers.

The Russian government has sought to paint sanctions and corporate self-sanctioning as a minor obstacle. Officials have vowed to provide domestic alternatives to all popular western brands leaving the country, and there is a drive to encourage businesses to undertake import substitution and support Russian manufacturers.

News

Critical TV director jailed in Georgia

Nika Gvaramia was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for causing damage to Rustavi-2 TV company while serving as director.

Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative

Russia has launched NashStore, its answer to Google Play. The platform was designed with the help of 700 Russian companies, and is intended to help circumvent sanctions. But it only offers a thousand apps at present, and has to be downloaded online.

Significant gains for Ukraine as troops reach the Russian border in Kharkiv region

Ukraine’s advance in the north-east is an impressive turnaround after Russian troops had attempted a siege on Kharkiv for two months.

In Nato expansion row Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland ‘Don’t bother sending delegations to Turkey’

Turkish president doubles down on opposing Nordic nations’ applications to join defence alliance.

UK sanctions Putin’s family and “girlfriend” former gymnast Kabaeva

The UK has added Russia’s President Vladimir Putin's ex-wife, cousins and alleged “girlfriend” Alina Kabaeva to the sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, according to the announcement of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on May 13.

