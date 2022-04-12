Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured

Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of
Aiden Aslin, known as Cossack Gundi, a British national serving as a Ukrainian marine since 2018.
By Cameron Jones in Kyiv April 12, 2022

Aiden Aslin, known as Cossack Gundi, a British national serving as a Ukrainian marine since 2018, surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol on 12 April, his Twitter account reported.

The account claimed that his unit was left without any other option, as they had run out of food and ammunition due to the tight siege Russia had subjected the Sea of Azov port city of Mariupol to. Aslin had been serving in the 503rd Battalion of Ukrainian Naval Infantry. He is not a mercenary and had previously served with the YPG in Syria. The name "gundi" means villager in Kurdish. It is claimed, however, that he is merely one of many foreigners currently still inside Mariupol.

Surrenders are becoming more common in Mariupol as the city is cut off from supplies and the situation becomes increasingly hopeless. Russia has claimed that many foreign citizens are serving in the ranks of the Ukrainian defenders of the city, and is alleging it has intercepted communications in “six different European languages,” although this cannot be confirmed.

Russia has also claimed to have intercepted a conversation between Aslin and an unnamed American man who advises him on how to leave Mariupol in disguise. He claims that such an attempt to break out would be suitable for him, as the Russians know his face and are actively searching for him. This intercepted communication is, of course, unconfirmed and bne cannot vouch for its authenticity.

Aslin’s capture may be the first confirmed capture of a foreign fighter by Russian forces and certainly the most high-profile, with Aslin boasting large social media followings, including 62,000 on Twitter and over 12,000 on Telegram. His Instagram channel, which had tens of thousands of followers, has since been deleted.

Rumours about foreign fighters have spread like wildfire since the city was first besieged by Russian forces on March 2. Some have ranged from the plausible, such as the prevalence of Nato advisors and foreign mercenaries being trapped there, to the outlandish, such as rumours going viral on pro-Russian telegram channels that American lieutenant-general Roger Cloutier, former commander of United States Africa Command, is holed up in Azovstal and unable to leave. Fact-checking websites have rated this as false.

A video circulating on Twitter appeared to show an Afghan mercenary in the city, who it is claimed served in Ashraf Ghani's special forces prior to the collapse of the Afghan government in September of last year. The presence of non-European looking people was also cited by a Russian soldier fighting in the city in an interview with RT.

The presence of foreigners as well as some high ranking members of Ukraine's Azov Battalion, such as Svyatoslav Palamar, may explain the various attempts to try to break out some of the trapped combatants via helicopter, and it is also claimed via ship, from the city. Previous attempts to evacuate combatants from Mariupol via helicopter resulting in several of them being shot down. The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that a Maltese flagged dry cargo ship had attempted to break through Russia's blockade of Mariupol on April 8 but did not succeed.

90% of the city of Mariupol, once the centre of Ukraine’s steel export industry, has been destroyed by bombardment. Ukrainian forces have retreated to the confines of the Ilyich Steel and Iron Works and the now infamous Azovstal Steel and Iron Works, which is subject to heavy artillery attack that has destroyed much of it.

It is unknown what will happen to Aslin. As previously stated, he is not a mercenary and so the laws of the Geneva Convention apply to him. His Twitter account claimed that he is hoping for a prisoner swap, although it is likely he will be used for political leverage, possibly between Russia and the UK.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The cost of the war in Ukraine rises to $600bn

Azov battalion claims Russian chemical weapon attack made on Mariupol

Putin friend and Ukrainian opposition leader Victor Medvedchuk captured after escaping from house arrest

News

The cost of the war in Ukraine rises to $600bn

The total war loss to Ukraine's economy is up to $600bn, according to an update to previous estimates issued by the Kyiv School of Economics on April 12.

Azov battalion claims Russian chemical weapon attack made on Mariupol

Ukraine’s Azov battalion reported that Russian forces had conducted a chemical attack in the besieged city of Mariupol on April 11.

Putin friend and Ukrainian opposition leader Victor Medvedchuk captured after escaping from house arrest

The Security Service of Ukraine has arrested Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine’s top pro-Russia politician and personal friend of Vladimir Putin, on April 12. He was under house arrest on treason charges, but escaped when the war started.

Reports of high-profile arrests suggest division in the Kremlin

Reports that one of the Kremlin's key strategists has been placed under house arrest suggest that Putin is dissatisfied with his top brass. The army and FSB have also reportedly undergone significant re-shuffles in the last week.

Pro-Russia motorcade pelted with horse manure in Hanover

A pro-Russian motorcade was pelted with horse manure in Hanover, Germany, on April 10, after facing backlash from thousands of counter-protesters.

The cost of the war in Ukraine rises to $600bn
2 hours ago
Azov battalion claims Russian chemical weapon attack made on Mariupol
10 hours ago
Putin friend and Ukrainian opposition leader Victor Medvedchuk captured after escaping from house arrest
10 hours ago
Reports of high-profile arrests suggest division in the Kremlin
10 hours ago
Pro-Russia motorcade pelted with horse manure in Hanover
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    6 days ago
  2. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    6 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    8 days ago
  4. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    20 days ago
  5. Russia learning to live with sanctions
    6 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    1 month ago
  2. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    15 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    20 days ago
  4. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    15 days ago
  5. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss