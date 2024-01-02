Manufacturing conditions soften in Turkey for sixth month, December PMI shows

Manufacturing conditions soften in Turkey for sixth month, December PMI shows
/ S&P Global
By bne IntelliNews January 2, 2024

Turkey’s headline manufacturing PMI ticked up to 47.4 in December from 47.2 in November, but continued to point to a moderation of business conditions in the manufacturing sector as 2023 drew to a close, S&P Global said on January 2.

The latest slowdown recorded by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index extended the period of softening operating conditions to six months, contrasting with a sequence of improvement seen in the opening half of last year, it added. Any PMI figure below 50.0 denotes a contraction.

Commenting on survey data, Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "The moderation in the Turkish manufacturing sector seen at the end of 2023 summed up a challenging second half of the year for firms, with subdued demand a key feature. There was some good news for the labour market, however, with firms keen to keep workforce numbers stable heading into the new year.

"There were also further signs of cost pressures easing, and although that didn't translate into softer rises in selling prices in December, the potential for a more subdued inflationary environment in 2024 could provid some hope for a demand recovery in the sector."

Nicholas Farr at Capital Economics noted that the survey showed the Turkish manufacturing new orders index remained at the depressed level of 45.3, despite a small increase, implying that aggressive policy tightening by the central bank was continuing to weigh on demand.

Market conditions for Turkish manufacturers were challenging both domestically and abroad, S&P said.

Purchasing activity was scaled back by the largest extent in four months. “As a result,” S&P said, “stocks of inputs also moderated. Weak demand for inputs helped suppliers to speed up their deliveries, ending an 11-month sequence of lengthening lead times. Currency weakness, higher wages and increased raw material prices meant that input costs rose again in December, but the rate of inflation eased for the fifth month running.” 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey denies passage to minehunter ships donated by UK to Ukraine

Turkey’s central bank chief urges business to see high rates strategy as pain worth bearing

Turkey trio hit with “Hamas financing” sanctions by US, UK

Data

The retreat of glaciers in the 21st century

A recent UNESCO study on protected glaciers around the world highlights the particularly severe impact of climate change on the Arctic region, where glacier and ice cap melting is generally faster than in the Antarctic.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI reaches seven-year high

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 54.6 in December, up from 53.8 in November as the performance of the sector improved at its strongest rate in almost seven years, S&P Global said.

Turkey delivers 250bp rate hike in line with expectations

As things stand, the central bank looks set to conclude the tightening cycle at 45% by bringing in another 250bp hike in late January.

Countries pledging the most military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine President Zelenskiy was in Washington on December 13, in an attempt to save the military aid lifeline his country's ally has continually provided since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

Romania’s headline inflation drops to 6.7% in November

November inflation decline gives hope, but more is needed for rate cuts.

The retreat of glaciers in the 21st century
23 hours ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI reaches seven-year high
1 day ago
Turkey delivers 250bp rate hike in line with expectations
11 days ago
Countries pledging the most military aid to Ukraine
20 days ago
Romania’s headline inflation drops to 6.7% in November
20 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  2. Czech president calls for euro adoption in New Year’s address
    1 day ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago
  4. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    6 months ago
  5. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    2 months ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    24 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    22 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago
  5. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss