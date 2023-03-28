Major companies listed on Bucharest exchange boast 66% stronger profits in 2022

Major companies listed on Bucharest exchange boast 66% stronger profits in 2022
The 20 companies in the BVB's main BET index reported a cumulative net profit of RON25.4bn in 2022.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest March 28, 2023

The 20 companies in the main BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reported a cumulative net profit of RON25.4bn (over €5bn) in 2022, 66% more compared to 2021, according to Ziarul Financiar daily.

Out of the 20, 15 reported higher earnings or switched to profit. At the same time, the blue chips’ combined revenues increased by 67.5%, to RON131.4bn.

"Such a big increase is good news normally, except that many firms in BET have majority foreign shareholders and can repatriate profits. The direct impact on the Romanian economy may be limited as a result, but there is also an indirect impact. Because these companies that are acting in Romania have more money and at least a part of them give it to employees or make investments in Romania or buy services from other Romanian companies, a multiplier effect occurs and this generates higher turnover and profit for the entire economy," said economic analyst Dragos Cabat.

OMV Petrom, the only local oil and gas producer, made a major contribution to the overall result of the 20 blue chips.

The company made the largest contribution to the aggregate profit, as the company's net profit increased by RON7.4bn or 260% y/y to RON10.3bn in 2022.

Excluding OMV Petrom from the calculation, the cumulated net profit of the other 19 companies increased by only 21.3% y/y, and revenues by 33.5%, according to calculations by the brokerage company Goldring.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries

Retail booms off the beaten track in Southeast Europe

Most Romanian employers plan to hike wages this year

Data

Foreigners selling Russian assets to pay 10% to the state, but foreign bond holdings falling

Foreign companies that want to exit Russia will have to pay 5%-10% of their value to the state budget as a form of “exit tax,” said MinFin, as the share of foreigner holding of federal treasury bonds has fallen by over RUB1 trillion.

Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 12.9% y/y in February

Slowdown in inflation continues for the fourth month in a row after price hikes in 2022.

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast from a fall to slight growth in 2023

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast for 2023 from a fall of 0.8% to some small growth of between 0.1% and 0.2%, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said March 24.

Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries

Romania’s GDP per capita soars to 77% of EU average, up from just 57% in 2012.

Crypto king arrested in Montenegro

Fugitive crypto-king Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, on March 23, has been charged in the US for causing the loss of more than $40bn.

Foreigners selling Russian assets to pay 10% to the state, but foreign bond holdings falling
13 hours ago
Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 12.9% y/y in February
1 day ago
Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast from a fall to slight growth in 2023
4 days ago
Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
4 days ago
Crypto king arrested in Montenegro
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    7 days ago
  2. Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
    4 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    4 days ago
  4. Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks
    6 days ago
  5. Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
    7 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    23 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    7 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    16 days ago
  4. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    1 month ago
  5. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss