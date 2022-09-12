Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border

Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
Approximate frontlines at the time of the late 2020 ceasefire, with Azerbaijan's territorial gains during the war in red, the Lachin corridor under Russian peacekeepers in blue, and areas ceded by Armenia to Azerbaijan hashed. / VartanM, Kmusser, Solavirum, cc-by-sa 1.0.
By Cavid Aga in Baku September 12, 2022

Major exchanges of fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out late on the evening of September 12 in a border region.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia of carrying out a large-scale provocation in the Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. Officials said there were casualties on the Azerbaijani side, but did not say how many.

The press secretary of Armenia’s Ministry of Defence, Aram Torosyan, wrote on his Facebook page that units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces began intensively shelling Armenian positions with large-calibre artillery guns in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk. Azerbaijani military drones were also in action, he said.

Since the end of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, or “44-Day War”, fought between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces between September and November 2020—and brought to an end by a Moscow-brokered ceasefire—there have been sporadic border clashes, provoking fears of a return to a larger confrontation. The clashes have occurred despite the deployment of Russian peacekeepers. After the exchanges began, the press office of the Armenian prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said Pashinyan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone about the situation, and called for an adequate response from the international community.

Strikes by Azerbaijan, confirmed by Azerbaijani officials, were directed at multiple border areas of Armenia, particularly at military positions in Vardenis, Goris, Kapan and Jermuk. One resident of Goris told News.am that from 23:30 local time the sound of the firing of artillery pieces was heard in the city. He said that the attack was taking place in the Black Lake area. Residents also noticed military drones in the vicinity of Kornidzor.

Anna Grigoryan, an Armenian lawmaker of the Hayastan parliamentary group, wrote on her Facebook page that the Azerbaijani armed forces also launched an attack in the direction of Kapan, with drones again in evidence.

Azerbaijani defence officials also briefed that "in order to prevent the provocation of the armed forces of Armenia and military threats against the territory and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and to ensure the safety of our military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure works in the territories of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, decisive response measures are being taken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army deployed in this direction".

The officials said actions of Azerbaijan’s forces had led to deaths among Armenian soldiers, but did not disclose an estimate of how many.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CAUCASUS BLOG: Azerbaijan knows that power is power

COMMENT: Armenia-Azerbaijan military escalation is a test for Russian status quo in the region

PANNIER: At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, watch the action on the sidelines

News

China warns against meddling in Kazakhstan ahead of Putin meeting

It sounded like Xi Jinping was warning Putin against any adventures in Central Asia.

Slovak government faces a hot autumn

A vote of confidence is expected in Finance Minister Igor Matovic, and a referendum is set to be held on forcing the government to resign.

European Commission to decide in days on cutting funds to Hungary

Forint falls after reports that Brussels is set to cut Hungary's budget funding because of continuing failure to tackle corruption and make procurement more transparent.

EU proposes €140bn windfall tax on non-gas energy

Under the windfall tax plan, companies would be required to hand over their excess profits over a cap of €180/MWh.

Poland to freeze electricity price for households up to 2,000 kWh consumption

Like its neighbours, Poland is facing an energy crisis in 2023 because of the expected huge hikes in electricity and heat prices.

China warns against meddling in Kazakhstan ahead of Putin meeting
6 hours ago
Slovak government faces a hot autumn
8 hours ago
European Commission to decide in days on cutting funds to Hungary
8 hours ago
EU proposes €140bn windfall tax on non-gas energy
8 hours ago
Poland to freeze electricity price for households up to 2,000 kWh consumption
8 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    2 days ago
  2. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    3 days ago
  3. Russia’s bleak leaked economic report probably part of budget debate posturing
    7 days ago
  4. Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs
    7 days ago
  5. EM debt crisis around the corner
    7 days ago
  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    29 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    2 days ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    25 days ago
  4. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    1 month ago
  5. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss