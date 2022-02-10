Lukashenko talks up expansion of Union State

Lukashenko talks up expansion of Union State
Putin and Lukashenko have been negotiating the exact nature of their Union since it was ratified in 1999, but Lukashenko claims it will expand in the next 10-15 years as a result of economic necessity.
By Theo Normanton in Moscow February 10, 2022

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko considers that Central Asian countries may be forced to join the Russian and Belarusian Union State out of economic necessity in the next 10-15 years.

Responding to a question from Russian pro-Kremlin TV presenter Vladimir Solovyev on the precise nature of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Lukashenko suggested that the economic and defence union between the two countries was likely to grow in the medium term.

He expressed the belief that an economic and defence union of “sovereign countries” with a population of 350-400mn would be necessary for the economies of former Soviet countries to function in the future.

Since a Union State deal was signed between Putin and Lukashenko in 1999, the two leaders have been trying to define the precise nature of that Union. Putin has been pushing for stronger integration between the two economies, and potentially the creation of a Rublezone. Lukashenko resists closer economic integration for the most part, but wants cheaper energy prices from Russia to prop up his centrally-run economic model.

Ever since August 2020, when Belarus was cut off from international capital markets due to the falsification of election results, Russia has had a much stronger hand at the negotiating table with Belarus, which has precious little other support on the international stage and few economic ties.

Some defence experts have speculated that the Belarusian border with Ukraine is strategically important to Russia at the moment, as it could be the starting point of an attack on Ukraine.

In this context, Lukashenko has suggested that a Union State between Russia and Belarus may soon grow into a larger economic and defence union with shared special forces, the free movement of people, and perhaps a common currency.

“Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan I think will also join through force of economic necessity,” said Lukashenko. “If we’re talking about a 15-year period, I’m certain that Ukraine will also be in the Union, as long as we don’t make any mistakes,” he added.

Lukashenko also expressed the belief that Armenia would join this hypothetical future union, saying “Armenia has nowhere else to go. Do you think anyone needs them?”

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry hit back at the remarks, with spokesperson Vahan Hunanian saying “We believe that the Belarusian president's peculiar geopolitical analyses aim first and foremost to serve his domestic political agenda and have nothing to do with Armenia and its foreign policy."

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

War fears spike on a White House briefing, but the mood in Kharkiv ranges between calm and cynicism

Russians boost e-fashion 55% in 2021 to $4.5bn on Wildberries

Decoding the diplomatic jargon surrounding Ukraine

News

War fears spike on a White House briefing, but the mood in Kharkiv ranges between calm and cynicism

As once more the fears of an “imminent invasion” spike from a White House briefing, the mood in the eastern city of Kharkiv remains one of calm, cynicism and disillusion on February 11.

Russians boost e-fashion 55% in 2021 to $4.5bn on Wildberries

A record-high RUB336bn ($4.5bn) in fashion goods were sold on Russia's largest e-commerce marketplace Wildberries in 2021, a boost of 55%.

How sanctions could hit Russia’s external debt

Sanctions could impinge on the ability of Russian companies and banks to re-finance their external debt, but Russia's relatively low existing debt burden provides it with a degree of insulation.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gets icy reception from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss received an icy reception from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Moscow on February 10.

Chaarat Gold delays Kyrgyzstan mine project on investor uncertainty caused by Kumtor seizure

Construction impacted by debt financing setbacks with “cautiousness in the market” attributed to uncertainty caused by actions of populist Japarov administration.

War fears spike on a White House briefing, but the mood in Kharkiv ranges between calm and cynicism
11 hours ago
Russians boost e-fashion 55% in 2021 to $4.5bn on Wildberries
1 day ago
How sanctions could hit Russia’s external debt
1 day ago
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gets icy reception from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow
2 days ago
Chaarat Gold delays Kyrgyzstan mine project on investor uncertainty caused by Kumtor seizure
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    4 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    20 days ago
  3. North Macedonia, Bosnia and Moldova most dependent on Russian gas
    4 days ago
  4. Russian ‘soft influence’ in Serbia fuels media war against Ukraine
    6 days ago
  5. Pro-Russian TV channel becomes flashpoint in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    16 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    20 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  5. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss