Lower wheat yield in Kosovo increases import dependency

Kosovo will have to rely more heavily on imports of wheat due to a reduced yield this year, a trend exacerbated by compromised quality, broadcaster RTK reported on August 9 citing agricultural representatives and experts.

The wheat harvest has been adversely affected by unfavourable climatic conditions during the spring and early summer. As a consequence, Kosovo's wheat output has fallen, prompting concerns about the nation's self-sufficiency in the crop.

While official figures from the Ministry of Agriculture are still pending, field assessments conducted by agricultural activists reveal that the average yield per hectare has decreased compared to last year.

"Last year, the yield was over 3,000 kilograms per hectare, but this year we do not believe that we will reach this amount,” Tahir Tahiri, head of the Union Federation of Farmers, was cited as saying.

Tahiri noted that the weather conditions, particularly during the crucial growing stages, contributed to the decline.

"Probably, this year we will be much more dependent on the import of wheat than in previous years, as the yield is lower and also in a large part of the wheat, the quality is poor," Tahiri warned.

Kosovo's historical dependence on wheat imports is a concern that has persisted for years. Customs data reveals that from January 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, Kosovo imported approximately 150,000 tonnes of wheat, at a cost of just over €48mn.

In addition to whole wheat, Kosovo also imported wheat flour worth about €10mn during the same period.