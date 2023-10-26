Lithuanian SEB bank's net profit doubles to €230mn

By bne IntelliNews October 26, 2023

SEB Bank, one of Lithuania's largest banks, posted an unaudited net profit of €229.8 million for the first nine months of this year, double last year (€113.8 million), BNS, a Lithuanian newswire, reported on October 25.

"The bank's financial results were mainly affected by rising interest rates due to the ECB's monetary policy and a growing loan portfolio. The bank's revenue for the period stood at €408.1 million, with the majority of it – 68% - coming from corporate clients," SEB Bank CEO Sonata Gutauskaite-Bubneliene said in a statement.

SEB Bank will pay €51.4 million in solidarity levy to the state for the nine months.

The net value of SEB's loan and leasing portfolio stood at €6.9 billion at the end of September, compared to €6.6 billion a year earlier.

The bank's total deposit portfolio stood at €10.9 billion at the end of September, compared to €10 billion a year earlier. 

SEB's assets were valued at €12.7 billion at the end of September, from €12 billion a year ago, and equity stood at €1.147 billion (€943 million), BNS said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

SEB posts €134mn in nine-month profit in Latvia

SEB Group generated a €134.1 million profit in Latvia in the first nine months of 2023, SEB Group told LETA, a Latvian newswire.  According to LETA's estimates, the banking group's Latvian ... more

Estonia’s Coop Pank sees record high net profit of €4.1mn for August

Estonian bank Coop Pank AS earned a net profit of €4.1 million in August, marking the largest monthly profit for the bank and an increase by 102.6% compared to the same month last year, BNS, a ... more

Estonia’s finance watchdog fines LHV Pank nearly €1mn

The Estonian Financial Supervision Authority fined Estonian LHV Pank €900,000 for deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism funding efforts. The bank has been ordered to ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    5 days ago
  2. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    6 days ago
  3. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    6 days ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    6 days ago
  5. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    4 days ago
  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    5 days ago
  2. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    6 days ago
  5. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss