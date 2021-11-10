Lithuanian Conservative MP appears in his underwear in virtual meeting

By bne IntelliNews November 10, 2021

The parliamentary Committee on Governance and Municipalities of the Seimas, Lithuanian parliament, went a little awry after Bronislovas Matelis, a lawmaker from the ruling conservative Homeland Union party, answered a phone call and stood up from his computer wearing only briefs.

His peers did not seem concerned about his appearance and continued the meeting as normal. The MP told Lithuanian media he had not realised anyone had seen his underwear during the live broadcast call until he was contacted by a reporter.

“Today, at the meeting of the Committee on Public Administration and Municipalities, I appeared as if I was just born and therefore barely dressed,” Matelis wrote on social media after the incident emerged. 

“I’m sorry if anyone expected more and more impressive video but was disappointed. I was at my home at the time, doing an exercise and saw it was time to join the meeting. And then one journalist called, I grabbed the phone, asked me to wait for me to vote, then I stood up and went to talk.” 

Lithuanian media recalled that this is not the first time a member of the country’s parliament has been embarrassed on a Seimas call. Last year a half-naked man appeared in the background of MP Petras Gražulis’ screen during a meeting of the Culture Committee.

 

