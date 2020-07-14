Lithuania’s LG to buy €200mn of new trains as Rail Baltica picks up steam

Lithuania’s LG to buy €200mn of new trains as Rail Baltica picks up steam
By Linas Jegelevicius July 14, 2020

An arm of Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG), Lithuania’s national railways, has kickstarted market consultations aimed at renewing its train fleet for over €200mn.

Linas Bauzys, the CEO of LG Keleiviams, the passenger transportation subsidiary of the company, said the company needs to renew the fleet because some of the trains are technologically obsolete and not in keeping with present-day travel habits, and are not adapted to people with special needs.

In addition, the progress with Rail Baltica, an international EU-supported railway project underway in Lithuania and the other Baltic states, prompted LG to act.

Lithuanian media have mentioned 35 new trains, but the exact number will be decided after the consultations. Some of the trains should be electric and others should be diesel or hybrid.

The decision on the train renewal follows the national railway’s excellent performance last year, when Lithuanian Railways made €57.2mn in net profits, 4.4% up from 2018.

Until 2030, LG plans to invest €5.5bn to modernise and develop country’s railway infrastructure network, with Rail Baltica benefiting from the largest investment.

“The major part of these investments will consist of the laying down of Rail Baltica. However, this project is not the only one in our plans. The public procurement of electrification, the value of which is more than €2.5mn, has gathered speed,” Mantas Bartuska, the general manager of Lithuanian Railways, has said.

On July 14, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has told European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean that the construction of the main line of Rail Baltica is progressing quickly and reaffirmed his country's commitment to complete the project by 2026.

The Rail Baltica section linking the city of Kaunas to Kaunas Intermodal Terminal is scheduled to be completed next November, the prime minister said.

Last month, Lithuania invited bids from potential contractors to build a section of almost 100 kilometres from the Kaunas terminal northward to the Latvian border, with construction expected to begin in 2021. The total value of the project is €475mn.

The overall length of the railway will be 870 kilometres, including 392 kilometres in Lithuania, 265 in Latvia and 213 in Estonia. The line is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALTIC BLOG: Estonian Al law lags behind self-driving vehicles

European Commission approves merger of Poland’s PKN Orlen with peer Grupa Lotos

Skype co-founder Toivo Annus dies suddenly at the age of 48

News

Bulgaria’s PM demands resignations of 3 key ministers as protests swell

Boyko Borissov seeks to calm tensions — and save his government — by jettisoning ministers for finance, economy and the interior.

Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue

Protests were sparked by the barring of two opposition candidates — considered the strongest challengers to incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko — from the presidential ballot.

Foreign market players’ sentiment in Turkey still deteriorating

Trade balances are improving in most emerging markets but Turkey is a notable exception, warns the IIF.

US sanctions entities linked to "Putin's chef" Prigozhin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused Prigozhin of "exploiting Sudan’s natural resources for personal gain and spreading malign influence around the globe”.

IMF head urges Ukraine to preserve NBU independence

IMF issues warning as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepares to appoint a new central bank governor. Zelenskiy promised an “independent technocrat” but analysts are sceptical.

Bulgaria’s PM demands resignations of 3 key ministers as protests swell
3 hours ago
Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue
4 hours ago
Foreign market players’ sentiment in Turkey still deteriorating
5 hours ago
US sanctions entities linked to "Putin's chef" Prigozhin
4 hours ago
IMF head urges Ukraine to preserve NBU independence
11 hours ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    8 days ago
  2. Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    6 days ago
  3. Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    4 days ago
  4. US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
    8 days ago
  5. Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases
    3 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    16 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    8 days ago
  3. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    1 month ago
  4. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    16 days ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss