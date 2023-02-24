Levada poll finds 75% of Russians supporting war

Levada poll finds 75% of Russians supporting war
Three quarters of Russians support Putin's war, up by 3pp in the last month, according to a poll from the Levada Centre. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 24, 2023

According to a new survey by the independent institute Levada Center, 75% of Russian said in January that they supported the actions of Russian military forces in Ukraine, as the survey is putting it, Statista reports. (chart)

This support dipped to 72% in September around the announcement of partial mobilization and again to 71% in December. When the war had just started in March, support had been at 80%.

The Russian state-controlled media environment explains why approval rating for Putin or the Ukraine war can stay so high despite the country now being extremely marginalized in the international community and enduring the hardships of sanctions and war mobilization. Despite the surveys carried out by an independent researcher, many Russians may still feel pressured to give a favourable opinion because of the system they live in. The Levada Center has in a release pointed out that, while surveys only show the behaviour people are willing to display publicly, survey-taking behaviour has not changed since the invasion. Some observers believe war approval to actually be lower.

As part of the same survey, Russians were asked what feelings the news of the mobilization caused in them. Fear was the most common answer given throughout all age demographics. The second most common answer varied by age group, however. Those above the age of 40 were also likely to feel pride for Russia, while those younger named shock as the second most common feeling in relation to the mobilization, followed by anger.

 

Infographic: Levada See 75 Percent of Russians Supporting War | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Germany to crack down on sanctions dodgers as non-EU trade turnovers with Russia soar

Fuelling energy woes, Uzbekistan sees drop in gas output

ASH: Putin’s war brings Russia’s decline

Data

Which world leaders have met Zelenskiy in Ukraine?

In the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, visits of world leaders have picked up in Kyiv. US President Joe Biden, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez all visited President Zelenskiy this week

Turkey cuts policy rate by 50bp to 8.50%, market expected 100bp reduction

President was already arranging another cut before country was struck by earthquake disaster.

Russia’s slide towards dictatorship drags down global democracy index

Invasion of Ukraine "accompanied by all-out repression and censorship at home", says EIU, presenting latest Democracy Index.

The New START Treaty's effect on nuclear warhead deployment

The New START missile treaty (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was signed by the United States and Russia in 2010 and brought into force from February 2011. And it was very effective.

Gas prices fall further on record 64% full European gas tanks

Gas reserves in Europe's underground storage facilities (UGS) have dropped to 69bn cubic metres and are 63.7% full as of February 22, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) reports.

Which world leaders have met Zelenskiy in Ukraine?
14 hours ago
Turkey cuts policy rate by 50bp to 8.50%, market expected 100bp reduction
1 day ago
Russia’s slide towards dictatorship drags down global democracy index
1 day ago
The New START Treaty's effect on nuclear warhead deployment
2 days ago
Gas prices fall further on record 64% full European gas tanks
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    1 month ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    30 days ago
  2. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  3. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss