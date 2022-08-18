Latvian unemployment rate at 6.6% in 2Q

Latvia’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.6% in 2Q of 2022, the Labour Force Survey published on August 16 by the country’s Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows.

It dropped by 0.7 percentage points q/q and by 1.3 percentage points y/y. (chart)

In 2Q, there were 62,800 unemployed persons aged 15–74, which is 10,600 fewer than a year ago and 5,200 fewer than in the previous quarter.

In 1Q Latvian unemployment rate (7.3%) was 0.8 percentage points above the EU average (6.5%).

In 2Q, Latvian unemployment rate was the highest in the Baltic countries – 5.8% in Estonia and 5.2% in Lithuania.

Also, information published by CSB show that in Latvia 885,200 people or 64.0% of the population aged 15–74 were employed in the 2Q of 2022.

The number of employed persons in the age group 75–89 constituted 5,400.

In 2Q, Latvian employment rate was the lowest among the Baltic countries with 68.8% in Estonia and 66.9% in Lithuania.