KYC start-up Sumsub secures $6mn from Russian investors

KYC start-up Sumsub secures $6mn from Russian investors
KYC start-up Sumsub secures $6mn from Russian investors
By bne IntelliNews September 15, 2020

Sumsub, an identity verification start-up with Russian roots, announced in the first week of September the completion of a $6mn round of fund-raising, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

This Series A was led by MetaQuotes, a Russian-rooted financial trading software company, with participation from Telegram VP Ilia Perekopsky and unnamed existing investors.

Founded in 2015 by Peter, Andrey and Yakov Sever and Vladislav Zholudev, Sumsub is headquartered in London with offices in St. Petersburg, Berlin, Nicosia and Hong Kong.

In 2017 it raised funding from United Capital Partners and Flint Capital. As reported by Rusven, the latter sold its stake earlier this year to an undisclosed “major IT holding.” Sumsub claims it serves more than 600 clients including BlaBlaCar, Gett, Paysend and Uber with a capacity to verify 6,500 distinct types of documents.

It has designed “76 specific solutions” to meet local regulators’ requirements and cover nearly 200 countries in total. Even documents with local Asian languages Korean, Japanese, Chinese are handled, which Sumsub claims to have been the first to do.

The latest funding will allow the company to intensify its product development plans and expand into new markets, aiming to serve 1,000 new SME and enterprise customers by the end of next year.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Target Global bets on Russo-Estonian startup “to disrupt crypto payments”.

China’s Huawei opens innovations centre in Serbia

US’ Dexcom to open services centre in Vilnius in 2021

Tech

Target Global bets on Russo-Estonian startup “to disrupt crypto payments”.

Mercuryo.io, a Russian-founded startup based in Estonia, announced in the first week of September the completion of its first round of funding, having received €2.5mn from Target Global

China’s Huawei opens innovations centre in Serbia

Huawei opens an innovations and development centre in Serbia’s capital Belgrade as the US is pushing for CEE governments to reject the Chinese tech company.

US’ Dexcom to open services centre in Vilnius in 2021

Medical technology company Dexcom's new global business services centre will support its operations and customers across EMEA.

Croatia’s internet traffic up almost 50% in 2Q20 but revenues fall

The increase in traffic was clearly linked to the shift of many activities online during the coronavirus pandemic, but the poor tourist season meant a fall in roaming fees for mobile operators.

Poland tables draft bill that could chase Huawei off the market

Warsaw wants providers of hardware and software to be vetted for potential influence from non-EU or non-Nato countries. Such requirements would clearly work against China’s Huawei.

Target Global bets on Russo-Estonian startup “to disrupt crypto payments”.
1 day ago
China’s Huawei opens innovations centre in Serbia
1 day ago
US’ Dexcom to open services centre in Vilnius in 2021
1 day ago
Croatia’s internet traffic up almost 50% in 2Q20 but revenues fall
2 days ago
Poland tables draft bill that could chase Huawei off the market
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    2 days ago
  2. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    6 days ago
  3. Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
    3 days ago
  4. Moody’s hits Turkey with downgrade to all-time lowest rating in unscheduled move
    4 days ago
  5. Weekend spike in COVID-19 cases in Czechia and Hungary
    3 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    13 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    26 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    16 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    1 month ago
  5. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss