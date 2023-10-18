Kusto Group planning to launch 55 Wendy’s outlets in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan by 2030

The Kusto Group, a Singapore-based industrial holding company that operates the Wendy's franchise in Central Asia, is planning to open 55 Wendy's outlets in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan by 2030.
The company is also looking to introduce a "next generation" restaurant layout and a drive-thru system based on artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan by the second quarter of next year.
Wendy's had 1,122 international fast food restaurants across 32 foreign countries and US territories as of July 2, and it's pursuing further international expansion.
In the six-month period ending July 2, Wendy's International generated revenues of $62mn, compared to $910mn for Wendy's US operations.
A Chinese company is to build a biotechnology park in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region, the region's administration has reported. Governor of Syrdarya, Akmaljon Mahmudaliyev, discussed the ... more
Uzbekistan is set to conclude a contract with Hyundai Rotem for the supply of six high-speed trains, according to plans disclosed in a presidential decree concerned with reforming railway ... more
Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of supplying at least 800mn cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Uzbekistan by the end of the year, with the gas transited from ... more