Kremlin will retaliate if oligarchs’ London properties seized

The Russian President's spokesperson characterised the threat by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as "alarming", promising to retaliate if it was implemented.
By Theo Normanton in Moscow February 2, 2022

The Kremlin has described a threat by Britain to seize the London homes of oligarchs as “alarming”. It has vowed to retaliate if such a move were implemented.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been vocal about the possibility of imposing harsh sanctions on Russia in the event of war with Ukraine. In an interview with Sky News on the weekend, she said that “nothing is off the table” when deciding which entities could be subject to sanction – including oligarchs and their London assets.

"This will amount to the toughest sanctions regime against Russia we have had in place yet, and mark the biggest change in our approach since leaving the European Union," she added.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson to Russian President Vladimir Putin, replied by characterising Truss’ words as “extremely alarming”, pointing out that her threat “undermines investment attractiveness and the United Kingdom’s attractiveness.”

Mr Peskov said that such direct threats on “a business” were rarely heard in international politics, according to state news agency TASS. “An attack by one particular country on Russian business of course implies retaliatory measures,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

The threat of depriving Putin’s inner circle of money and influence is increasingly being used by the allies to disincentivise a Russian invasion of Ukraine. In spite of a troop build-up on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the threat of war remains relatively low, with talks continuing in earnest in an attempt to diffuse the situation. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has travelled to Ukraine this week to talk with allies, and is also due to call the Kremlin, while US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today.

Construction of EU-funded gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia begins

Pipeline to help diversify gas supplies to Serbia, which is currently dependent on imports of Russian gas.

PiS suffers defeat on new COVID-19 law after MPs vote down Kaczynski's proposal

Failed bill sought to give employers the right to demand from employees a negative coronavirus test.

Share of Russian treasury bills held by foreigners lowest since 2015

Foreign investors sold almost $389mn worth of the treasury bill within two days in response to news that America could ban holdings of the bond altogether if new sanctions were introduced.

Funeral home of Vilnius Archdiocese suspected of switching coffins before cremations

Police investigate alleged scam in which expensive coffins would be swapped for cardboard ones at Polish crematorium and then re-sold.

'Putin is holding a gun to Ukraine’s head,' Johnson says during visit to Kyiv

UK premier threatens to punish Russia with new 'intensified' economic sanctions the moment the 'first Russian toe cap crosses further into Ukrainian territory'.

