Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases

Kosovo's government decided on July 12 to tighten measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic after the number of people infected spiked in the last few days.

Kosovo announced 203 new cases on Saturday evening, bringing the number of infected to 4,715. 2,377 cases are still active. Meanwhile, 101 people died as a result of the coronavirus. At the University Clinical Center of Kosovo, 301 patients are hospitalised with coronavirus and 29 are in serious condition

Kosovan Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said after a meeting with the Security Council that there will be no declaration of a state of emergency at the moment, but strict measures have been re-imposed.

"There was a general agreement to take additional strict measures and rigorous implementation of those measures," Hoti was cited by broadcaster RTK.

However, the prime minister has left the door open to declare a state of emergency in the coming days if needed.

The measures require all businesses to be equipped with disinfectants, whil there will be strict inspections by the health inspectorate and the police.

Further, Hoti announced that religious events and public gatherings will be temporarily banned.

Wearing masks, social distancing and disinfection are the main measures that should be implemented in protection against COVID-19, Hoti underlined.

The prime minister announced that there will be also an "aggressive" media campaign to make citizens aware of the existence of the virus as many people do not believe that the virus exist.