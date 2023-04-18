Kosovo seizes nearly 200 crypto mining devices in Serb-majority north

Kosovo seizes nearly 200 crypto mining devices in Serb-majority north
Police seized 174 illegal crypto-mining devices in Zubin Potok on April 14, and an additional 20 devices on April 16.
By bne IntelliNews April 18, 2023

Kosovo's police seized nearly 200 devices for crypto mining in the northern part of the country populated mainly with ethnic Serbs in two separate raids since April 14, the economy minister announced.

In January 2022, Kosovo’s government decided to ban energy-hungry cryptocurrency mining in the country due to the energy crisis and power shortages during the winter months.

The police seized 174 illegal crypto-mining devices in Zubin Potok on April 14, and an additional 20 devices on April 16, according to tweets posted by Minister Artane Rizvanolli.

Cryptocurrency mining requires significant amounts of electricity to power computers that solve cryptographic equations to be rewarded with currency. It had become popular in northern parts of the country where residents had received free electricity for years.

Rizvanolli emphasised that the issue is not related to inter-ethnic tensions in Kosovo, but rather is an issue of the rule of law versus illegal activities. 

“Non-payment of electricity bills encourages such illegal activities. This is why Serbia blocks the energy roadmap implementation. We fulfilled all our commitments. Time for the other side to do the same, urgently,” Rizvanolli said.

Kosovo has had difficulty billing the Serb population of northern Kosovo for electrical consumption since declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.

Rizvanolli advisor’s Edita Pozhegu was cited by BIRN on April 17 as saying that the confiscation of such equipment from the Serb-majority north has saved the state budget some €2mn per year in electricity.

Pozhegu's statement highlights the financial impact of illegal crypto-mining activities on the state budget.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbs boycott elections in Kosovo’s north

ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023

ING: IMF remains cautious on world economic outlook

Tech

Turkey’s ultrafast grocer Getir denies reports of funding deal that halves valuation

Economic challenges said by observers to be racking consumer industry players in quick-commerce.

Russia’s CBR issues digital ruble guidelines, ready to pilot

The Central Bank of Russia is rolling out a “digital ruble” as Russia gets ready to join the cryptocurrency revolution, but in a way that the regulator remains in control of the e-currency.

Data indicate Korea exporters dodge sanctions by shipping to Russia via Central Asia, South Caucasus

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia among countries that appear to be conduits for sanctioned goods from East Asia nation.

Iranian ride-hailing giant Snapp accused of anti-competitive foul play

Rival Tapsi says it has used a SIM card wheeze to monitor internal information and capture drivers.

North Macedonia’s government launches AI digital assistant

AI-based ADA platform to provide companies with information about the conditions for investing in the country and state aid available to them.

Turkey’s ultrafast grocer Getir denies reports of funding deal that halves valuation
3 days ago
Russia’s CBR issues digital ruble guidelines, ready to pilot
5 days ago
Data indicate Korea exporters dodge sanctions by shipping to Russia via Central Asia, South Caucasus
6 days ago
Iranian ride-hailing giant Snapp accused of anti-competitive foul play
13 days ago
North Macedonia’s government launches AI digital assistant
13 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    7 days ago
  2. The EU is not ready for Ukraine
    3 days ago
  3. Fighting Russia from Chechnya to Ukraine – and back again
    4 days ago
  4. Iran frets as Israel opens embassy 11 miles from border in Turkmenistan
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    24 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    1 month ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss