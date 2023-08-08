Kosovo’s defence minister steps down after cooling of relations with West

Kosovo’s defence minister steps down after cooling of relations with West
Armend Mehaj hands over leadership of the ministry of defence to his successor Ejup Maqedonci. / mod.rks-gov.net
By bne IntelliNews August 8, 2023

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti unexpectedly confirmed the resignation of Armend Mehaj as minister of defence on August 8, and appointed Ejup Maqedonci to take the position.

The change in leadership within the defense ministry coincides with a period of increased strain in relations with neighbouring Serbia. Reports suggest that Mejah's resignation was prompted by his unhappiness with Kurti's approach towards Kosovo's international allies. 

In a tweet, Kurti said that the resignation of Mehaj was prompted by "family reasons".

“I appointed Ejup Maqedonci, with whom we have cooperated so far in other functions, as new minister of defence,” Kurti said.

Kurti acknowledged Mehaj's dedication and contribution during his tenure, expressing gratitude for his unwavering commitment and noteworthy efforts since assuming office.

“I wish Minister Maqedonci good work in the advancement of defence and security, in the development and construction of our army,” Kurti wrote in a tweet.

Kurti said that he and the new minister held a joint meeting with the commander of the Kosovo Security Force, Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari.

In July this year, Maqedonci made the decision to pursue an early retirement from his position in the Kosovo Security Force. Prior to this, he had a history as an active participant in the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), which fought for Kosovo's independence from Serbia in the 1998-99 conflict.

Mehaj served as minister of defence in the Kurti government since March 2021.

Tensions in the northern region of Kosovo escalated significantly at the end of May, marked by efforts by Kosovan Serbs to obstruct recently elected Albanian mayors from entering municipal establishments within three Serbian-majority communities.

These actions were precipitated by the Serb List, the primary political party representing Serbs in Kosovo, opting to boycott the local elections held in April. The ensuing confrontations in the northern area resulted in injuries to 93 KFOR soldiers. Concurrently, the Serbian army heightened its state of preparedness on the Kosovan border to the highest level.

Pristina then came under heavy pressure to de-escalate the situation, and its slow progress in doing so prompted the EU and US to introduce punitive measures on Kosovo. 

