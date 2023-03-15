Kosovo posts GDP growth of 3.55% in 4Q22

Kosovo posts GDP growth of 3.55% in 4Q22
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 15, 2023

Kosovo posted real economic growth of 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2022, after the economy expanded by a revised 3.26% in the previous quarter (chart), preliminary data released by the statistics agency showed on March 15.

In January, the World Bank kept its GDP growth forecast for Kosovo for 2023 at 3.7%, while expecting the economy to have expanded by 3.1% in 2022.

According to statistics office data, Kosovo’s nominal GDP in current prices totalled €2.46bn in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from €2.17bn in the same period in 2021.

The processing industry posted the biggest annual growth of 12.52% in 4Q22, followed by the financial and insurance sector (11.53%), scientific, professional and technical activities (8.71%) and the extractive industry, electricity, gas, water supply sector (7.93%).

The construction industry declined by 11.81%.

GDP components by expenditure approach increased as follows: final consumption expenditure (1%) and export of goods and services (9.54%).

Meanwhile, there was a decrease in import of goods and services (-4.96%), gross capital formation (-8.78%), and government expenditures (-0.48%).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Has Southeast Europe come of age as an investment destination?

Vucic and Kurti end meeting without agreement but talks will continue

Warnings Russia trying to thwart Serbia-Kosovo deal ahead of crucial summit

Data

Russia’s CBR keeps key rate at 7.5%, guidance hawkish

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) resolved to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 7.5% at the policy meeting of March 17, while maintaining a hawkish rhetoric, but refrained from issuing a tougher monetary guidance.

Polish core inflation hits all-time high of 12% y/y in February

Inflation is currently expected to begin easing – albeit very slowly – from March on, although the average inflation in 2023 appears certain to remain in double digits.

Moldova’s GDP shrinks by 5.9% y/y in 2022

In each of the last two quarters of the year, the annual decline was steeper than 10%.

Romanian wage growth keeps pace with inflation in January

Average wages up 15% y/y in nominal terms in January, fully matching the rise in consumer prices after they lagged behind inflation for most of 2022.

Poland's inflation hits 18.4% y/y in February

Analysts predict the CPI to embark on an extended descent that might see the index down at around 10% y/y at the end of the year.

Russia’s CBR keeps key rate at 7.5%, guidance hawkish
1 day ago
Polish core inflation hits all-time high of 12% y/y in February
1 day ago
Moldova’s GDP shrinks by 5.9% y/y in 2022
1 day ago
Romanian wage growth keeps pace with inflation in January
2 days ago
Poland's inflation hits 18.4% y/y in February
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    6 days ago
  2. Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The Quiet and the Noisy
    12 hours ago
  4. Truth over Turkey’s earthquake death toll yet to be told says lawmaker
    8 days ago
  5. US warns Orban on stance over Russian invasion
    5 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    13 days ago
  2. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  4. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    6 days ago
  5. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss