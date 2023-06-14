Kosovan police say three border patrol officers kidnapped

Kosovan police say three border patrol officers kidnapped
Serbian interior ministry footage released on YouTube shows the men, handcuffed and blindfolded, being put into a car. / Serbian interior ministry
By bne IntelliNews June 14, 2023

Three Kosovan border patrol officers were taken hostage in the north of the country on June 14, the Kosovo Police announced in a statement. 

The officers appear to have been kidnapped the day after protests broke out in majority-Serb northern Kosovo following the arrest of a local Serb suspected of being behind violent attacks on police and KFOR (Kosovo Force) peacekeepers in the region at the end of May. 

There are conflicting reports from the Kosovan and Serbian authorities as to where the officers were apprehended. 

The story initially broke when Serbian media reported, quoting the country’s interior ministry, that three members of the Kosovo special units had been arrested within Serbia. 

A video from the Serbian interior ministry showing the men being put into a car. 

The Kosovo Police later issued its own statement, confirming the capture of the three officers but saying it had happened inside Kosovo. 

The police statement said the three officers were on patrol in an area known as Tresave/Bare, where they were deployed to prevent illegal border crossings and smuggling.

According to the statement, around midday the officers “noticed a masked and armed person/s” and backup units were sent to support them. 

However, on arrival the assistance units saw only the official car, but not the police officers who were on duty at that location. 

“[I]t is suspected that the police officers were kidnapped by the Serbian forces,” the statement said. 

“In order to take concrete actions for the safety of the police officers suspected to have been kidnapped by the Serbian forces, all local and international mechanisms have been contacted so that they are released as soon as possible and returned to the Kosovo Police.” 

Earlier Serbian media reported that three members of the Kosovo special units had been arrested within Serbia. 

A Serbian interior ministry statement quoted by Beta says: “All three arrested were armed with automatic weapons and in full military gear with GPS devices, maps and other equipment.”

The two sides dispute where the officers were apprehended. 

Serbia’s interior ministry initially claimed they were “deep in depths of the territory of central Serbia” with the aim of destabilising the country. 

The statement quoted by RTV says: “with the quick and efficient action of the Serbian police, the attempt of the so-called of the Kosovo police to invade the territory of central Serbia to carry out an action which by all parameters is a terrorist act with the aim of additional destabilization and escalation of the conflict directed against the Republic of Serbia.” 

However, the Kosovan police statement said the three men were “deep in the territory of the Republic of Kosovo, in the border area in the north of the country”.

In the last few minutes the Serbian interior ministry has posted footage of the men, handcuffed and blindfolded, being led into a car. A statement from interior ministry state secretary Zeljko Brkic confirms Serb forces have arrested three members of the Kosovo Police. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OPINION: Kosovo opts for provocative tactics over grand strategy

Kosovo's robust economic growth put at risk by rising tensions with Serbia

EU announces “reversible and temporary measures” against Kosovo

News

Russian supermarket giant Magnit offers to buy out global investors at a 50% discount

Russia’s biggest supermarket chain Magnit has offered to buy out its international investors are knock down prices whose shares in the company have been blocked due to sanctions related capital restrictions.

Russian President Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of raw material exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of its raw materials export dependency during his keynote speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 16.

SPIEF 2023: Key quotes from Putin's speech at Russia's Davos

Instead of trying to tempt Western capital, SPIEF 2023 has focused on topics such as sovereignty, resilience against international sanctions, and fostering partnerships with countries in the global south, such as India, Brazil and the UAE.

Missiles rain down on Kyiv as African leaders arrive on peace mission

Explosions were heard across the city as Ukraine’s air-defence lept into action. Six hypersonic Kinzahl missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two drones were shot down.

South Africa's president leads mission to end Ukraine-Moscow war amid scepticism over his partiality

In a video posted while an air raid alert was still active in Kyiv on Friday morning, a spokesman for the office of the South African president said he had “arrived here safely”.

Russian supermarket giant Magnit offers to buy out global investors at a 50% discount
4 hours ago
Russian President Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of raw material exports
5 hours ago
SPIEF 2023: Key quotes from Putin's speech at Russia's Davos
7 hours ago
Missiles rain down on Kyiv as African leaders arrive on peace mission
8 hours ago
South Africa's president leads mission to end Ukraine-Moscow war amid scepticism over his partiality
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    7 days ago
  2. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    7 days ago
  3. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    6 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    10 days ago
  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    22 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    19 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss