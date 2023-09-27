Konzum launches Croatia's first automated supermarket

Konzum launches Croatia's first automated supermarket
Konzum’s store is one of a growing number of entirely cashierless shops as international retailers explore the potential of AI technology. / Konzum
By Aidą Kadyrzhanova in Prague September 27, 2023

Croatian retail chain Konzum has launched what it says is the region's first smart store, where shoppers’ purchases are automatically charged to their debit or credit card without the need to check out. 

Konzum’s store is one of a growing number of entirely cashierless shops that use a blend of advanced sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Outside of Croatia, major retailers like Aldi, Carrefour and 7-Eleven are working on this technology. 

In Croatia, customers can enter the Konzum SMART store in Zagreb, scan a QR code via the mobile app, select items and simply walk out, Konzum said in a press release. Payment is automatically processed through the registered debit or credit card, with invoices sent to the app and by email. 

"This store confirms our leadership role in the market, delivering maximum efficiency for customers and the market while focusing on future development," said Fabris Perusko, CEO of Fortenova Group, Konzum's parent company.

The store employs computer vision technology with 150 cameras for precise item monitoring and billing accuracy, a partnership with AiFi, an AI tech leader.

The concept also encourages joint shopping, for example, if a married couple comes to the store, the items each of them chooses from the shelf are billed together on one bill.

"This is just another step forward in the digitisation of Konzum's operations. The technology used for this store concept is based on computer vision for recognition, and the space is covered by 150 cameras, thanks to which we can monitor which items the customer took from the shelf and charge only those that he took with him from the store. The goal was to provide customers with a faster and simpler purchase," said Jozo Dzakula, director of the IT department at Konzum. 

Konzum specialises in fresh, local and healthy food options, offering over 1,700 items in the smart store.

The company has already introduced payment with cryptocurrencies, first online, and then in physical stores, and customers in stores can also pay via the KEKS Pay application.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Eastern EU members building roads instead of railways

Southeast Europe leaders pledge to speed up EU integration process

bneGREEN: EV battery manufacturers plug into Southeast Europe

Tech

Top IT company IBS Group is the heart of Russia's digital transformation now

IBS Group is best known as the leading provider of IT solutions for Russian businesses and regional governments. Since the war in Ukraine started its importance as a source of software has spiked.

Erdogan asks Musk for Tesla gigafactory during meeting in New York

Also offers entrepreneur cooperation in artificial intelligence and Starlink satellite internet services.

Slovenia reports strong growth in ICT sector

Enterprises in the sector generated €742mn more net turnover and €216mn more value added year on year in 2022.

Romanian startup Druid raises $30mn in series B round

Funding to help Druid accelerate its international expansion, particularly in the US market.

Fortunes of Turkey’s rapid grocery delivery firm Getir plummet

Startup that became a big hit during the pandemic reportedly now worth quarter of $12bn it was valued at 18 months ago.

Top IT company IBS Group is the heart of Russia's digital transformation now
5 days ago
Erdogan asks Musk for Tesla gigafactory during meeting in New York
9 days ago
Slovenia reports strong growth in ICT sector
9 days ago
Romanian startup Druid raises $30mn in series B round
14 days ago
Fortunes of Turkey’s rapid grocery delivery firm Getir plummet
16 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    5 days ago
  2. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    4 days ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    4 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. Iranian paper warns Azerbaijan of ‘changes in Baku’ if it presses home advantage against Armenia
    1 day ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    30 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    5 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    15 days ago
  5. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss