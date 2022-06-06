KLA veterans try to storm Kosovan parliament

KLA veterans try to storm Kosovan parliament
The parliament session on June 6, when KLA veterans tried to force their way into the building. / kuvendikosoves.org
By bne IntelliNews June 6, 2022

Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) veterans tried to force their way into the parliament on June 6, saying they were overlooked when the government increased the minimum wage. 

Kosovan police said they dispersed a protest by KLA veterans in front of the parliament, where they were protesting against discrimination against them regarding the minimum wage.

The police statement said that while the protest was taking place, some of the protesters tried to force their way through, damaged the doors of the parliament in an attempt to enter and threw various items as well as smoke bombs.

Two police officers were injured during the protest, which started at 10.00 am, after some protestors started to throw various items at the police. One citizen also sought medical help after inhaling smoke, the police said.

"The Kosovo Police has taken care of the protest, maintaining public order and providing security for protesters and official facilities," the police said in the statement.

Kosovo's police also denied media reports that they used tear gas against protesters.

The KLA fought against Serbian forces in 1998-99 for the independence of Kosovo, which was part of Serbia before 2008.

Kosovo’s government decided in April to increase the net minimum wage to €250, under a law which still has to be adopted by the parliament. However, KLA veterans are dissatisfied with the law, according to which their category will not see a raise of the minimum wage.

In addition to the protest, a MP from the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) Rashit Qalaj held a news conference, saying that for the PDK the law on the minimum wage is unacceptable.

"I think it is unacceptable for the PDK and we will not vote for this law,” he was cited by broadcaster RTK, adding that the party wants the KLA veterans to be treated properly with the draft law.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU’s credibility on the line over enlargement

Borrell says EU should step up engagement in Western Balkans to counter Russia threat

EBRD 2022: Why Kosovo is one of the fastest growing economies in emerging Europe

News

Kazakhs vote to confirm removal of Nazarbayev’s grip on power

President Tokayev promotes referendum result as ending “super-presidential” rule. Some activists say it does nothing of the kind.

US sanctions two top Bosnian politicians over threats to region’s stability

US accuses Bosnian Federation President Marinko Cavara and Republika Srpska Health Minister Alen Seranic of pursuing ethnonationalist and political agendas “at the expense of the democratic institutions and citizens”.

Turkey scrimps on detail in explaining how May’s inflation is ‘only 73.5%’

Gone are the average prices recorded for each item in the CPI basket. ENAG contends inflation is 161%.

Czech authorities tighten rules for Ukrainian refugees

The Czech Republic is starting to show strains over how to cope with the slowing but continued influx of Ukrainian refugees into the country.

Controversial Bulgarian cultural centre in North Macedonia set on fire

Arson attack on centre named after a Nazi collaborator complicates efforts to mend relations between Sofia and Skopje and unblock North Macedonia's EU path.

Kazakhs vote to confirm removal of Nazarbayev’s grip on power
11 hours ago
US sanctions two top Bosnian politicians over threats to region’s stability
22 hours ago
Turkey scrimps on detail in explaining how May’s inflation is ‘only 73.5%’
1 day ago
Czech authorities tighten rules for Ukrainian refugees
1 day ago
Controversial Bulgarian cultural centre in North Macedonia set on fire
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    8 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    7 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    2 days ago
  4. Russian focus on Severodonetsk leaves Kherson susceptible to Ukrainian counter-offensives
    5 days ago
  5. Austria and Switzerland combined: Viral maps show true size of Russia's occupation of Ukraine
    5 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    8 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    1 month ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    29 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    7 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss