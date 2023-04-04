Kazakhstan: Ex-police chief accused of enabling January events flees country

Kazakhstan: Ex-police chief accused of enabling January events flees country
Serik Kudebayev. / Kazakh interior ministry
By Almaz Kumenov for Eurasianet April 4, 2023

A former top police officer in Kazakhstan who has been on trial on charges of enabling the bloody unrest that gripped the country for days in early 2022 has fled the country.

Local media reported over the weekend that that Serik Kudebayev, 58, who was under house arrest, crossed the border into Kyrgyzstan on March 23 and flew out to Istanbul later the same day. 

It is unclear how he was able to cross the Kazakh border. The border service said on April 3 that Kudebayev did not cross any official border checkpoints

The charge levelled at Kudebayev is that he was, while serving as head of police for the Almaty region, a subdivision that does not include the city of Almaty itself, culpable of failing to act to halt the turmoil that unfolded in the first few days of January 2022. Instead of seeking to restore calm, he abandoned his post in the city of Taldykorgan. Video footage released by the General Prosecutor's Office shows images of Kudebayev accompanied by armed guards abandoning his precinct, getting into a car and driving away.

Kudebayev was one of many law enforcement and security services officers to do the same over the period, a fact that investigators say lends credence to claims that part of the disturbances were orchestrated by people seeking to seize power. The authorities typically demur when pressed to be specific about whom they suspect to have been behind what they have cast as an attempted coup. 

The chaos that Kudebayev failed to police occurred days after a series of escalating, but peaceful, nationwide anti-government protests. Events only turned violent following a robust crackdown of largely disciplined marches by police and, subsequently, when aggressive elements entered the fray. More than 230 people lost their lives in the events.

In spite of many security officials leaving their post, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was able to avoid the complete collapse of his government, partly by enlisting the support of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which deployed troops a few days into the crisis.

Kudebayev was fired last April and became the object of a criminal investigation a month later.

His trial began in Taldykorgan in January. In his defence, Kudebayev has claimed that he fled the city so that he could travel in person to enlist a special rapid response squad to restore order, since telephone connections purportedly did not work. Prosecutors dismissed this counternarrative and asked the court for a nine-year sentence. 

A verdict was first due to be delivered on March 10, but that session was postponed due to Kudebayev’s alleged ill-health. At the end of March, the judge presiding over the trial ordered the former police officer to be brought to the court by force, which is when the Prosecutor General's Office discovered that the defendant had absconded.

Almaz Kumenov is an Almaty-based journalist.

This article first appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan services PMI shows March return to business activity growth

Central Asian river levels poised for dramatic plunge, forcing urgent measures

Kazakhstan manufacturing PMI ticks up in March on sharper expansion of new orders

News

BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO

Saudi Arabia's cabinet approved a decision to join the Shanghai Co-operation Organization (SCO) on April 6, cementing the increasingly close ties between the Middle East oil producer and China.

Polish-Ukrainian unity will ensure Russia’s defeat, Zelenskiy tells Warsaw

First official visit abroad since Russia attacked Ukraine in February last year.

Bosnian Federation’s PM jailed over useless ventilators imported for coronavirus patients

Owner of a local raspberry farm contracted to import ventilators from China at start of pandemic.

Central Asian river levels poised for dramatic plunge, forcing urgent measures

Uzbekistan is working to introduce penalties for wasting water.

Bulgaria heading for technocratic government or sixth snap election

Bulgarian politicians have few viable options after the April 2 snap general election produced yet another highly fragmented parliament.

BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
2 hours ago
Polish-Ukrainian unity will ensure Russia’s defeat, Zelenskiy tells Warsaw
12 hours ago
Bosnian Federation’s PM jailed over useless ventilators imported for coronavirus patients
20 hours ago
Central Asian river levels poised for dramatic plunge, forcing urgent measures
1 day ago
Bulgaria heading for technocratic government or sixth snap election
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    6 days ago
  2. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    7 days ago
  3. DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?
    6 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Vision of Russia’s future
    7 days ago
  5. Countries bailed out by China
    3 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    16 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    6 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    25 days ago
  4. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss