Kazakhstan braces for impact of Russia sanctions regime

With Russia poised to enter a period of economic recession under the weight of punishing international sanctions, neighbouring Kazakhstan is scrambling to minimise the fallout.

This week, the government in Nur-Sultan was poised to discuss the drafting of an anti-crisis plan to “respond to the likely negative socio-economic consequences for Kazakhstan arising from the events in Ukraine.”

“The plan is to consider the development of an anti-crisis action plan amid a worsening geopolitical situation and tougher anti-Russian sanctions,” the president’s spokesman, Berik Uali, wrote ahead of the planned March 3 meeting.

The government’s main stated areas of concern are keeping inflation under control, keep the national currency stable, and promoting job creation

This trouble could not have come at a worse time. The economy had finally started to turn a corner following the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, gross domestic product in Kazakhstan shrank by 2.6%. Last year, the country returned to economic growth, registering a 4% expansion.

But the economies of Russia and Kazakhstan are so closely linked that an economic decline in the former – and some economists are predicting GDP shrinkage for Russia of well over 10% if the sanctions already imposed remain in place – will soon be felt in the latter.

In 2021, Russia did around $25.6bn of trade with Kazakhstan, according to the Industry and Trade Ministry in Moscow, up by 34% on the year before. The goods are mostly going in one direction, but the $7.1bn that Kazakhstan shipped to Russia marked a 41.3% increase on 2020. Moreover, almost half of those items were finished, processed goods, which is an important detail in light of the Kazakh government’s forlorn attempts to diversify the economy away from reliance on raw resource exports.

Russia is a major investor too: It has ploughed more than $40bn into Kazakhstan over the past 30 years. Following a dramatic decision by the Russian Central Bank on February 28 to hike benchmark interest rates from 9.5% to 20%, that flow is likely to come to a standstill for the foreseeable future. In fact, Kazakhstan’s banking regulator took similar action on February 24, adjusting the benchmark rate from 10.25% to 13.5% in what it described as an effort to “maintain price stability.”