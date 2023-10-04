Kazakhstan aiming to commence transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by November

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent October 4, 2023

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan expects to launch the piping of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by the end of October, TASS has reported, with reference to the head of the ministry, Almasadam Satkaliev.

The energy minister reportedly told a briefing that repairs to pipelines required for the gas transit were coming to an end. 

"Repair operations under way on Kazakh territory are currently being completed. They are connected with construction works, with separating a line out for the metering of gas. I think that as those works come to completion, we will be able to announce the start of transit shortly," he was quoted as saying.

Separately, Satkaliev clarified that supply volumes would be agreed in line with Uzbekistan's request. He promised to specify the exact figure after Tashkent submitted its application.

In November 2022, Russia proposed the creation of a tripartite gas union with the participation of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The coordination of gas transit arrangements and supplies to other markets, in particular China, would be among its goals, said Moscow.

In January, the energy ministries of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed cooperation plans with Russia's Gazprom. Initially, it was reported that there were plans to launch the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan from March 1, but the status of the required infrastructure remained unsatisfactory by that deadline.

In early June, Satkaliyev underlined his readiness to ensure the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan. The infrastructure would be prepared for the autumn-winter season ahead, he said.

Uzbekistan and Russia have signed an agreement on the gas supplies. According to the terms of the deal concluded by UzGasTrade and Gazprom Export, up to 2.8bn cubic metres of Russian natural gas will be supplied per year to Uzbekistan.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Uzbekistan ramps up imports of Kazakh wheat to five-year high

Uzbekistan’s 8M23 wheat imports from Kazakhstan reached the highest level seen in five years, Trend has reported, citing official data. Imports amounted to 3.88mn tonnes, up 50% y/y. Uzbekistan ... more

Serious water deficit plaguing Central Asia ‘irreversible’ and will only get worse, warns Mirziyoyev

Serious water shortages plaguing Central Asian countries have become "irreversible" and will only get worse, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev warned in an address given at a meeting of the ... more

IFC mobilises record outlay of $1.6bn in Central Asia

International Finance Corporation (IFC) invested and mobilised more than $1.6bn in Central Asia region in fiscal year 2023 (the 12 months ended June 30, 2023), its highest ever in the region. In a ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  2. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Ukraine to become “a military production hub” as counter-offensive stalls
    6 days ago
  4. "The worst is over," says Russia's economic elite
    9 days ago
  5. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    25 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    16 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    26 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    15 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss