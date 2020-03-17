Kazakh tenge plunges to record low as world oil prices flounder

Kazakh tenge plunges to record low as world oil prices flounder
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the nation on state television on March 16. He mentioned that Kazakhstan has $90bn in reserves to support its economy, but made no mention of the exchange rate.
By Kanat Shaku in Almaty March 17, 2020

The Kazakh national currency, the tenge, sank 6.6% against the dollar in the interbank market on March 16, hitting a new all-time low of KZT434.59, according to figures from Kazakhstan’s central bank.

The tenge plunged after the central bank, the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), said it would stick to a free float regime instead of supporting the currency with interventions as it promised when oil prices crashed last week. The national lender’s governor, Yerbolat Dosayev, said last week that the regulator stood prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market and take measures to ensure market stability. The central bank announced on March 6 that it sold $557.3mn on the domestic market in February alone as it intervened to combat a spike in demand for hard currency caused by the drop in world oil prices seen at the end of February after Russia and Saudi Arabia failed to agree an OPEC+ deal on limiting crude production. The move was comprised of $94.8mn from the central bank’s own reserves and $462.5mn from the National Fund.

By 14:20 Nur-Sultan time on march 17 the KZT was trading at 406.6 to the dollar.

“Maintaining the exchange rate at the previous levels would inevitably have led to a significant decline of the country’s gold and foreign currency reserves, [increased] dollarisation, a liquidity crisis and further deterioration of the situation in the economy,” the central bank quoted its deputy governor Aliya Moldabekova as saying in a statement on March 16.

Rate kept at 12%

The regulator kept its policy rate unchanged at 12% on March 16. It noted that there was a high risk of inflation exceeding the 6% target range ceiling in 2020 due to the combined effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the sharp weakening of oil prices. The regulator slashed its outlook for the average oil price for this year to $35, down from $60. Demand for oil has been hit hard by the worldwide economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the nation on state television on March 16. During his address, he mentioned that Kazakhstan has $90bn in reserves to support the Kazakh economy, but made no mention of the exchange rate. He also said that the government would ensure price stability on food staples and other necessities.

Tokayev gave himself emergency powers on a range of issues, including foreign trade and taxes along with the setting of maximum prices of important goods and services.

Kazakhstan reported its first recorded coronavirus cases late last week.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine to sack NBU management, replacement candidates named

EBRD makes €1bn available as emergency measure to fight coronavirus impact

Iran goes to IMF for first time since 1960s and scraps new year events in face of pandemic

News

ContourGlobal abandons €1.3bn coal-fired power station project in Kosovo

Kosovo’s new Prime Minister Albin Kurti had pledged to stop the 500MW power plant that would have been Kosovo’s largest ever energy investment.

Turkey detains 19 for “unfounded and provocative” comments over officials’ coronavirus response

Country was last major economy to report an infection. Veracity of its testing and declaring of scale of pandemic’s impact on Turks under scrutiny.

Russia’s government ramps up preparations to fight economic fall-out of coronavirus

Russia’s government is starting to ramp up its preparations to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and this week will put a comprehensive plan in place to deal with the economic impact of the associated slowdown.

Zelenskiy holds oligarch meeting to rally business in coronavirus fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with the top 15 Ukrainian oligarchs on the evening of March 16 to call on them to help in the country’s fight against the ballooning coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The Russian Fund for Direct Investment (RDIF) ties up with Japan to mass-produce state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing kit

The Russian Fund for Direct Investment (RDIF) has tied up with Japanese scientists to create a state-of-the-art portable kit that can test for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and will go into mass production in April.

ContourGlobal abandons €1.3bn coal-fired power station project in Kosovo
1 hour ago
Turkey detains 19 for “unfounded and provocative” comments over officials’ coronavirus response
6 hours ago
Russia’s government ramps up preparations to fight economic fall-out of coronavirus
22 hours ago
Zelenskiy holds oligarch meeting to rally business in coronavirus fight
13 hours ago
The Russian Fund for Direct Investment (RDIF) ties up with Japan to mass-produce state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing kit
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    10 days ago
  2. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    4 days ago
  3. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    7 days ago
  4. Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
    1 day ago
  5. ISTANBUL BLOG: If you believe in the Erdogan Republic’s coronavirus free status, honk your horn
    7 days ago
  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    10 days ago
  2. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    1 month ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    26 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    14 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss