Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals further growth in August

Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals further growth in August
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews September 2, 2022

Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector signalled further growth in August following the expansion seen in July, June and May after a period of disruption caused by the outbreak of war in Ukraine and subsequent imposition of sanctions on Russia, according to the latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey data from Tengri Partners and IHS Markit.

The index posted 52 in August, following July's 52.8.

The survey noted that the​​ output growth rate softened due to ongoing supply-chain disruption driven by Ukraine war sanctions against Russia and sharply rising prices. Moreover, currency weakness meant that input costs rose sharply again.

Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners, said: While it was good to see that manufacturers continued to secure greater new order volumes in August, there were some concerning aspects of the latest Kazakhstan manufacturing PMI survey. Production barely recorded any growth over the month, while severe supply-chain disruption and cost pressures due to exchange rate weakness continued.

"Overall though, we hope that the ongoing expansion of new orders and rising workforce numbers can lead to a more positive picture regarding production in the months ahead." 

The headline Kazakhstan Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure measure of manufacturing performance. Any figure below 50.0 represents a deterioration. Growth was marked by new orders expanding amid some signs of growth slowing, while production was broadly unchanged. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Soaring Central European wages fail to keep pace with inflation

Easing inflation supports hopes for rate cuts by year-end in Georgia

Iran implies West needs nuclear deal more than it does amid ‘crippling energy crisis’

Data

Easing inflation supports hopes for rate cuts by year-end in Georgia

Annual inflation rate eased to 10.9% y/y in August from the peak level of 13.9% in May.

Retail sales growth slows in Hungary as food inflation surges to 30%

Adjusted for calendar year effects, retail sales increased by 4.3% y/y and 0.5% m/m.

Romania’s retail sales resilient to inflation, up 2.5% y/y in July

Households’ purchasing power is being eroded by the rising inflation, but people keep spending as they expect even higher prices in future.

Slovenia expects solid but slightly lower GDP growth in H2

Ukraine war and sanctions to slow down Southeast Europe's fastest-growing economy.

Turkey’s official inflation rate inches past 80% y/y in August, ENAG calculates 181% y/y

Country stays in sixth place in global inflation league.

Easing inflation supports hopes for rate cuts by year-end in Georgia
1 day ago
Retail sales growth slows in Hungary as food inflation surges to 30%
1 day ago
Romania’s retail sales resilient to inflation, up 2.5% y/y in July
1 day ago
Slovenia expects solid but slightly lower GDP growth in H2
1 day ago
Turkey’s official inflation rate inches past 80% y/y in August, ENAG calculates 181% y/y
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    7 days ago
  2. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    5 days ago
  3. Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
    9 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Economic war phase 2
    1 day ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    20 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    26 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    29 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    29 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    20 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss