Kazakh industrial output up by 4.1% y/y in January

Kazakh industrial output up by 4.1% y/y in January
Kazakhstan's industrial output rose by 4.1% y/y in January Kazakhstan's industrial output rose by 4.1% y/y in January, according to figures released by the State Statistics Committee on February 11.
By bne IntelliNews February 12, 2020

Kazakhstan's industrial output rose by 4.1% y/y in January, according to figures released by the State Statistics Committee on February 11.

Growth was mainly supported by a rise in the Central Asian country’s copper ore mining sector, which expanded by 26% y/y to 10.7mn tonnes in the period.

Oil output fell slightly by 0.2% to 8mn tonnes in January. Output this year is expected to stay unchanged from last year based on the government’s current plans. 

Electricity generation rose by 2.4% to 10.2bn kWh - the rise contrasts reported declines in electricity output in early months of 2019 and in several previous years. Some analysts previously suggested the decline in electricity generation in the previous years was inconsistent with reports of rising output in other energy-intensive sectors, putting in question the rising industrial output figures.

Portland cement output registered a 8.1% y/y decline to 300,000 tonnes in the month.

Petrol production jumped 12.8% y/y to 400,000 tonnes - much of this rise in output was thanks to the completion of modernisation works at refineries last year.

Flour output stood at 200,000 tonnes, marking a 10.1% annual decline from January 2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TURKEY INSIGHT: Bearish sentiment builds on reports of foreign disinvestment and outsized bet against splintering lira

US Treasury Department accuses Russian tycoon Deripaska of laundering money but offers no evidence

Turkcell prepaying Chinese Development Bank loan and intensifying cooperation with Huawei

Data

Russian weekly inflation stable at 0.1%

Russia’s weekly inflation remained at 0.1% week-on-week on the week of February 10, with the daily inflation slowing to 0.01% after an acceleration over the first few days in February, according to Rosstat statistics agency.

Turkish industrial production beats market forecast at 8.6% y/y in December

Capital estimates economy expanded 1.5% q/q in Q4 with looser fiscal and monetary policy as drivers. But signs are pressure on lira likely to mount. Central bank expected to hike rates by second half.

Russia’s inflation at 2.4% in January

Russia’s consumer price inflation in January 2020 stood at 2.4% year-on-year, Sberbank CIB estimated on February 7 based on official estimate of 0.4% month-on-month inflation for the reporting month.

Polish PMI remains in contraction zone for 15th month straight in January

The weak data marks the continuation of the downturn in Poland’s manufacturing segment, despite some improvement in sentiment in European industry.

Turkey PMI suggests year started with industrial production growth running above 5%

Turkish manufacturing sees a headline survey figure above 50.0 no-change mark for first time in 22 months.

Russian weekly inflation stable at 0.1%
11 hours ago
Turkish industrial production beats market forecast at 8.6% y/y in December
18 hours ago
Russia’s inflation at 2.4% in January
4 days ago
Polish PMI remains in contraction zone for 15th month straight in January
10 days ago
Turkey PMI suggests year started with industrial production growth running above 5%
11 days ago

Most Read

  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    9 days ago
  2. TURKEY INSIGHT: Markets finally hit lira for six again as ‘state interventions fail’
    6 days ago
  3. Russia’s TCS Group ventures into fintech in Europe
    7 days ago
  4. Turkey moves to shore up lira’s defences but analysts don’t see it holding the line
    3 days ago
  5. Banks on the run: odds shorten on Turkey losing both Unicredit and HSBC
    8 days ago
  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    9 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    28 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    22 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    30 days ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss