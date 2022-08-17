Kazakh CPI inflation up 15% y/y in July

Kazakh CPI inflation up 15% y/y in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews August 17, 2022

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation in Kazakhstan grew to 15% y/y in July, according to data published by the country’s statistical office.

Inflation continues to accelerate mainly due to economic impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions imposed on Moscow - Kazakhstan’s economy is heavily reliant on trade with Russia.

Price growth was primarily pushed up by annual food inflation. It stood at 19.7% in July, while non-food inflation was 14.2%. 

Following the countrywide unrest that broke out in Kazakhstan in early January, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered authorities to slow the inflation rate to 3-4% by 2025. That is now an unlikely prospect given the indirect hit to the Kazakh economy caused by the anti-war sanctions directed at Russia. 

Inflation in prices of services registered at 9.2% per annum in July.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey introduces shock rate cut with ‘Erdoganomics’ again confounding markets

CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Mongolia frets over prospect of default

Polish economy in much sharper downturn than expected, Q2 GDP data show

Data

Latvian unemployment rate at 6.6% in 2Q

Latvia’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.6% in 2Q of 2022, the Labour Force Survey published on August 16 by the country’s Central Statistical Bureau shows.

Polish economy in much sharper downturn than expected, Q2 GDP data show

Polish GDP expansion slowed down to a seasonally adjusted 4.5% y/y in the second quarter after expanding 9.2% y/y in the preceding three months.

Russia’s EconMin seen as overly optimistic with another GDP upgrade

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development is preparing a revised macroeconomic forecast for 2022, revising the GDP decline to 4.2% from the previously forecast 7.8% contraction -- the mildest forecast yet for this year's contraction.

Hungary’s economy pulls off robust growth in Q2, but outlook clouded

Hungary’s economy expanded 6.5% y/y in Q2, according to both adjusted and raw data, slowing down from 8.2% in the previous quarter.

Emerging Europe governments paying parents to have babies to stem population decline

Governments in several counties across Emerging Europe have launched pro-natal policies where parents receive financial benefits and tax breaks for having more babies.

Latvian unemployment rate at 6.6% in 2Q
17 hours ago
Polish economy in much sharper downturn than expected, Q2 GDP data show
17 hours ago
Russia’s EconMin seen as overly optimistic with another GDP upgrade
17 hours ago
Hungary’s economy pulls off robust growth in Q2, but outlook clouded
17 hours ago
Emerging Europe governments paying parents to have babies to stem population decline
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    10 days ago
  3. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 day ago
  4. China's CATL to build €7.34bn battery plant in Hungary
    3 days ago
  5. CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July
    7 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    10 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    10 days ago
  4. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    25 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss