Japan gives $2.7mn to support UNICEF project on enhancing quality of education in coronavirus-hit Kyrgyzstan

The Japanese government has contributed $2.7mn to a project launched in Kyrgyzstan to ensure quality education for children affected by COVID-19, UNICEF said in a statement.

The COVID-19 lockdowns have impacted 1.44mn schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan. Despite the government’s efforts, 23% of children have not benefited from the full advantages of remote learning during the lockdowns, while 77% of children were able to attend remote lessons all the time, or most of the time.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kyrgyz Republic Shigeki Maeda noted: “Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kyrgyzstan last March, the country has been hit hard, both socially and economically. Particularly vulnerable children have been seriously affected because the pandemic caused difficulties to access to education which is a universal right.”

UNICEF deputy representative in the Kyrgyz Republic, Yulia Oleinik, said: “It’s been 18 months since the COVID-19 outbreak started and unfortunately, in the world today, the education of over 156 million children is still disrupted. In Kyrgyzstan, the closure of schools also impacted more than 1,44 million schoolchildren. The partnership between the Government of Japan and UNICEF will strengthen our education programme to ensure that all children have access to quality education despite the pandemic of COVID-19”.

The project will support the Ministry of Education and Science with the implementation of water, hygiene and sanitation interventions in schools, along with the procurement of hygiene equipment and supplies and hygiene education, by adapting and applying good practices from Japan.

The catch-up learning programme will introduce schoolchildren in grades 2-4 to digital technology and digital learning along with enhancing learning programmes on numeracy and literacy. The project duration is set to last until August 2024.