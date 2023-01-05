January temperature records broken across Europe

Fears of a cold winter sent energy prices soaring in 2022, but now its mid-winter, not only have temperatures remained mild, Europe is currently experiencing one of the warmest winters in years. / bne IntelliNews
By Anna Fleck for Statista January 5, 2023

Eight countries in Europe recorded all-time high temperature records for January on New Year’s Day this year. The following data draws from the visualization of meteorologist Scott Duncan and reports by the BBC, Statista reports.

Thousands of local measuring stations across the continent saw peak temperatures on January 1. These included locations in Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belarus, The Czech Republic, Spain, Lithuania and Latvia. Peak records usually increase by a few tenths of a centigrade. However, this year Warsaw saw a four degree rise compared to the month’s prior record, hitting 18.9°C.

The BBC reports that even more extreme temperatures were seen in Bilbao, northern Spain, which reached 25.1°C on Sunday - a 10 degree jump from the month's usual average. Meanwhile, Liechtenstein’s capital of Vaduz hit 20°C and the Czech Republic town of Javornik saw highs of 19.6°C.

 

Infographic: January Temperature Records Broken Across Europe | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

