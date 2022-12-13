Is Belarus laying a trap with grain transit offer?

Is Belarus laying a trap with grain transit offer?
Minsk has offered to allow Ukraine's grain to transit its territory to get to LIthuanian ports for export. What is Lukashenko up to? / AFP
By bne IntelliNews December 13, 2022

On December 9, Belarus’ Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, to relay a message from Minsk. According to the UN, Ambrazevich said that Belarus would allow the transit of Ukrainian grain through Belarus to Lithuania ports with no preconditions.

However, Ambrazevich also “reiterated” his government’s request to be able to export its own fertiliser products through Lithuania’s ports, which are currently under sanctions.

On February 1, Lithuania terminated its transport agreement between the state-owned railway company Lithuanian Railways and Belarusian potash giant Belaruskali citing national security reasons. Since then, further sanctions and the war in Ukraine have hindered Belarus from getting its potash out to international markets throughout the year. Potash fertilisers constitute 10% of the country’s exports and is a vital foreign currency earner for the regime.

Pressed by the rapidly increasing sanctions, Lukashenko in early June suggested that Ukraine might transport its grain to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda through Belarus in exchange for the lifting of some Western sanctions. The idea was strongly rejected both by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Scholz and Lithuanian President Nausèda.

Ambrazevich's suggestion from Belarus comes at an interesting time. Lukashenko is claiming that the West is backing down on sanctions; in general, Belarusian officials claim that their country's economy is not suffering from Western sanctions; Lukashenko and his officials have repeatedly claimed that their transport cooperation with Russian ports are going well.

Yet Ambrazevich was sent to relay the largest political concession proposed by the Lukashenko regime since 2020.

After the protests against Lukashenko began in 2020, the West began imposing sanctions packages on the Lukashenko regime and actively supported the country’s political opposition, independent media and Polish minority against political repressions.

The escalatory strategy for Lukashenko to get revenge and his means to stay in power have shocked many. From forcing down the Ryanair international airliner to luring tens of thousands of migrants into Belarus and using military force to get them across the border into the EU; and even actively supporting Russia’s full scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, after having remained neutral in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict since 2014.

While Ambrazevich certainly hoped for sanctions relief to accompany a possible transit of Ukrainian grain through Belarus, the sheer statement made by him is surprising. For the first time since 2020, the Belarusian regime is clearly signalling that the current situation is affecting them so negatively that they are at least officially willing to give something up without preconditions.

But Belarus’ neighbours are tired of the regime’s toxicity. Upon hearing the news from the UN, Lithuania’s president called Ambrazevich’s statement “a trap” and an “ old song we have been hearing for quite a long time.”

Nauseda does not believe that Belarus can be trusted, since it is allowing “Russians to do whatever they want on its territory,” adding that “We continue to hear unsubstantiated requests to ease sanctions. We do not see any possibility for this.”

According to Nauseda, Ukrainian grain currently comes to Lithuanian and other European Union ports without any problems through Poland. On Monday, December 12 the Odesa harbour could not carry out its cargo operations due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

According to Nauseda, Ukraine doesn’t trust Belarus’ offer either; however, if Ukraine continues to have further export problems due to Russian attacks on its infrastructure, the offer may sound more tempting. Poland and Lithuania are unlikely to accept any letting down on sanctions against Belarus and will probably rather invest in building out rail transport through Poland if more Ukrainian shipments are delayed or fail.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?

IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.

IMF: Riding the global debt rollercoaster

Features

Only 11 foreign car brands left in Russia out of 60 before the war

There used to be 60 different foreign car brands in Russia, one of the biggest car markets in Europe, but by the end of this year only 11 will be left, reports Kommersant.

Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?

The global economy has been through some enormous changes in recent years, leading investors and analysts to believe we are at the start of a new high-inflation, lower-growth super-cycle that could last for as long as a decade.

Czech and Slovak inflation to remain above target for longer, say central bankers

This may mean that interest rates will also have to stay higher for longer and that more fiscal tightening will be needed, argued Ludovit Odor and Tomas Holub.

Washington has committed $55bn to Africa. Does the US-Africa summit signal an American sea change?

Who is winning the sanctions war?

In December the EU commissioned a secret report to assess just how badly the war in Ukraine, and the polycrisis it is fuelling, is hurting Europe’s economy. Good news: Europe is doing OK; bad news: so is Russia.

Only 11 foreign car brands left in Russia out of 60 before the war
17 hours ago
Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
17 hours ago
Czech and Slovak inflation to remain above target for longer, say central bankers
1 day ago
Washington has committed $55bn to Africa. Does the US-Africa summit signal an American sea change?
1 day ago
Who is winning the sanctions war?
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    5 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    6 days ago
  3. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    6 days ago
  4. Three fires in Moscow raise suspicions of Ukrainian arson attacks
    4 days ago
  5. EU Council adopts €18bn aid for Ukraine despite veto by Hungary
    3 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    5 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    6 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    10 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    10 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss