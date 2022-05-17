Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe

Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
Iran for the first time has projected its power as an accomplished producer of drones abroad. Pictured is an Abigail-2 combat drone at the Dushanbe facility. / Fars News Agency.
By bne IntelIiNews May 17, 2022

Iran and Tajikistan have unveiled a combat drone factory in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe, Iran’s Student News Network reported on May 17.

The two Persian-speaking nations have pursued closer relations, including stronger defence cooperation, since the US and its allies exited their common neighbour Afghanistan in August last year, clearing the way for a Taliban takeover. Both Tehran and Dushanbe continue to demand the Pashtun Taliban allow representatives of all Afghanistan's ethnic groups join the country's government. In the meantime, Tajikistan has become concerned by expanding cross-border security threats posed by militants and terrorists based in northern Afghanistan.

The plant is to produce Iranian Abagil-2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“Today, we’ve reached a position that apart from fulfilling domestic needs, we can export military equipment to allies and friendly countries in order to strengthen security and sustain peace,” Iranian Military Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri said on a visit to Dushanbe to consult with Tajik defence officials and, among other things, open the drone factory.

Bagheri held a meeting with Tajik Minister of Defence Col. Gen. Sherali Mirzo. In the meeting, the two generals explored avenues for more bilateral defence cooperation and addressed the fight against terrorism in Central Asia.

Iran’s rapidly expanding fleet of military drones is a growing concern for rival powers in the Middle East and the US. In early March, the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced an underground base for military drones. In doing so, the elite force warned that up to 60 drones could be simultaneously launched from Iran to hit targets in the region. In late February, Israel accused Iran of planning to arm drones supplied to ally Venezuela with precision-guided munitions. Early February saw Fitch Solutions conclude that recent drone attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels of Yemen on the UAE were unlikely to undermine long-term investment in the Emirates, but only because of the UAE’s sophisticated air defence system. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has bristled at the number of Houthi drone attacks that have hit the Kingdom.

Last September, the US Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet said it was set to launch a new task force incorporating airborne, sailing and underwater drones following years of maritime attacks on oil tankers and other vessels linked to ongoing tensions with Iran. “We want to put more systems out in the maritime domain above, on and below the sea,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads the 5th Fleet, was cited as saying, adding: “We want more eyes on what’s happening out there.”

In February, officials from Iran and Tajikistan pledged to increase bilateral trade to $500mn annually. Trade amounted to $121mn in 2021, marking a more than 100% increase from the $55mn recorded in 2020

Tehran’s closer relations with Dushanbe come after several years during which there were tensions over attempts by Iran’s arch-rival in the Gulf Saudi Arabia to build up its influence in Tajikistan.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Reports of four dead in Iran as protests spread over bread price hikes

Persistent drought to make Iran big wheat importer for second straight year says grain union

NEMETHY: How will the war in Ukraine affect Emerging Markets?

News

Poland and European Commission strike rule of law deal to unlock billions from pandemic recovery fund

Brussels will assess the real value of the pledged changes before deciding ultimately on unlocking funds that could total €4bn this year.

Serbian officials blame bomb hoaxes that paralysed Belgrade on refusal to sanction Russia

Primary schools, shopping malls and restaurants were targeted by hundreds of bomb threats on May 16, shutting down much of the Serbian capital.

EU opens loophole for Russian gas-for-rubles scheme

The EU said that companies could keep buying Russian gas through Gazprombank without breaching sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, with the condition that they consider their obligations fulfilled once they pay in euros or dollars

Borrell says EU should step up engagement in Western Balkans to counter Russia threat

EU high commissioner warns decision of most candidate countries to align to the EU sanction policy exposes them to threats from Russia.

End of siege of Azovstal is near as hundreds of wounded Ukrainian troops evacuated

Hundreds of injured Ukrainian troops were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where they had been holed up for more than two months.

Poland and European Commission strike rule of law deal to unlock billions from pandemic recovery fund
10 hours ago
Serbian officials blame bomb hoaxes that paralysed Belgrade on refusal to sanction Russia
10 hours ago
EU opens loophole for Russian gas-for-rubles scheme
11 hours ago
Borrell says EU should step up engagement in Western Balkans to counter Russia threat
20 hours ago
End of siege of Azovstal is near as hundreds of wounded Ukrainian troops evacuated
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    9 days ago
  2. EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
    6 days ago
  3. What's behind Belarus' latest troops movements along the border with Ukraine?
    5 days ago
  4. Russian-linked businessmen bid for strategic Greek port
    5 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    9 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    1 month ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    22 days ago
  3. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    14 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    9 days ago
  5. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss