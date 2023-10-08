Iran's president voices support for Palestinians amid escalating conflict with Israel

Iran's president voices support for Palestinians amid escalating conflict with Israel
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has come out in support of Palestine in his latest speech / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews October 8, 2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has voiced his support for the Palestinian people following Islamist militant group Hamas’ assault in southern Israel, IRGC-linked Tasnim reported on October 8.

The Islamic Republic has long supported militant groups in Gaza against their fight with Israel, providing them financial and military assistance. Pro-government groups in Iran gathered following the attack on Israel and celebrated the move. Following the border storming by armed militants on October 7, Iranian officials also organised an impromptu event in Tehran’s Palestine Square to celebrate the offensive.

The Raisi message opened with the line, “And finally, the cry of an oppressed nation turned into a storm against the oppressors,” referring to the so-called ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Storm’ being conducted by Hamas.

He described the recent attack as a response to “long-standing injustice” against the Palestinian people and the “desecration of the sanctity of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)” by Israel. 

"Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime and its supporters bear responsibility for endangering the security of the region's nations and must be held accountable in this regard.”

Earlier, Raisi discussed the latest developments in separate phone calls with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, secretary general of the Islamic Jihad Movement, and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau.

“The Zionist [Israeli] enemy should also know that the equation has changed; warmongering is to the detriment of the Zionists. The Palestinian nation is victorious in this arena,” the Iranian president said in his message.

More than 600 civilians have been killed on both sides in the past 24 hours, and more than 1,000 injured on both sides of the conflict so far as the situation is evolving.

Iranian government officials do not refer to Israel by name but by the name of “the Zionist entity,” as it does not recognise the country. Israel has had no contact with Iran in any official capacity since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which cut off diplomatic relations and handed Israel’s consulate in Tehran to the Palestinian Authority.

Other countries in the region, including Kuwait and Iraq, have also voiced their support of the Palestinian cause, while Azerbaijan has come out to support Israel due to their strong relations.

