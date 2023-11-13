Iran registers 75% rise in e-commerce transactions

By bne IntelliNews November 13, 2023

The total value of electronic commerce transactions in Iran experienced a notable 75% surge, reaching IRR13,400 trillion ($25.7bn) during the initial half of the current Iranian year (March 21-September 22, 2023), as reported by Donya-e Eqtesad on November 13. 

Amin Kolahdouzan, the head of the Iran Centre for e-Commerce Development (ICeCD), disclosed that e-commerce transactions also saw a 28% year-on-year increase in volume.

The growing inclination of Iranians toward online purchases has been evident over the past five years, with consistent upward trends in both the number and collective value of e-commerce transactions. However, this growth experienced a temporary slowdown in the last Iranian year (March 2022-23), marked by a 17% decline in the number of transactions.

Observers attribute this decline primarily to the government's decision to block social media apps, which serve as the primary complementary sales channel for online shops. According to ICeCD’s annual report, social media apps held a 41% share in the country's e-commerce deals, with Instagram leading the platforms, accounting for 55% of total sales— a figure that stood at 84% the previous year.

While the 75% growth in H1 is calculated based on the nominal value of transactions, it still surpasses the growth of inflation over the reviewed six months (estimated around 20-25%).

The ICeCD, responsible for licensing online shops in Iran, emphasizes the mandatory requirement for Iranian websites to obtain the online trust logo, known as e-Namad, for accepting online payments. According to the ICeCD website, more than 39,000 online shops acquired the certificate during the first half of the year, indicating a 25% growth compared to the same period last year.


 

The US-led price cap on Russian oil exports has failed and "almost no Russian oil is being sold for less than $60"

The US-led price cap on Russian oil exports has failed and "almost no Russian oil is being sold for less than $60" the Financial Times reported on November 14, according to Western experts and Russian export data.

Turkish power generator Karpowership to start supplying South Africa electricity in 2024

Turkey's power generator Karpowership, which has the world's largest fleet of floating power stations, expects to start producing 450 MW of electricity in South Africa in 2024.

Ukraine's 2024 budget is missing $29bn of international funding

Ukraine's 2024 budget is missing $29bn of international funding, according to Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, who admits that the government is now hunting for ways to make up the shortfall, Interfax Ukraine reported on November 13.

Top EU diplomat wants Western Balkans involved in bloc's foreign policy

High Representative Josep Borrell says Western Balkans should be involved in decision-making ahead of accession.

Incoming Slovak government suspends press passes of liberal media

President criticises the sowing of division in society by branding media as "enemy ones" or "friendly ones".

