Investigators probe toxic gas poisoning of hundreds of Iranian schoolgirls

Investigators probe toxic gas poisoning of hundreds of Iranian schoolgirls
The poisoning mystery has taken place with the country divided by anti-regime protests in which schoolgirls protesting against clerics' strictures on issues including Islamic dress codes have played a prominent role. / social media
By bne IntelIiNews February 28, 2023

A criminal investigation is under way in Iran into how it is that almost 700 schoolgirls have been poisoned by toxic gas in Iran since November.

A commonly held theory is that the perpetrators are attempting to force the students’ schools to shut.

Though none of the girls have died, dozens have suffered respiratory problems, dizziness, nausea and fatigue. The poisoned girls have reported smelling something like tangerine or rotten fish before falling ill.

Iran’s prosecutor general announced last week that he was commencing a criminal investigation. However, he said the information available only suggested "the possibility of criminal and premeditated acts".

Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi told a February 26 news conference that the girls had been poisoned by chemicals that "are not military grade and are publicly available". He called for calm.

However, after stating that it was "evident that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed down," Panahi later said that his remarks had been misunderstood.

It’s notable that the poisonings have largely occurred in Qom, a religious city home to important Shia Muslim shrines as well as the religious leadership that underpins the theocratic establishment of Iran.

The first poisoning took place on November 30. Eighteen students at Nour Technical School in Qom were taken to hospital. More than 10 girls' schools have been targeted in the province around Qom since the first poisoning. Also, local reports told of 194 girls poisoned in the past week at four schools in the city of Borujerd, in the western Lorestan province, and 37 poisoned at Khayyam Girls' School in Pardis, near Tehran.

Earlier this month, a protest of 100 people or more took place outside the governor's office in Qom.

"You are obliged to ensure my children's safety! I have two daughters," one father shouted in a video widely shared on social media. "Two daughters... and all I can do is not let them go to school."

"This is a war!" declared a woman, as cited by the BBC. "They are doing this in a girls' high school in Qom to force us to sit at home. They want girls to stay at home."

Some Iranians speculate that the attacks on schoolgirls are a form of revenge mounted by hardliners or extremists for the role schoolgirls have played in the anti-regime unrest seen since last September. Protests against the clerical rulers have included many instances of schoolgirls pulling off their headscarves and chanting anti-establishment slogans.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

UN inspectors confirm ‘near nuclear weapon-grade’ uranium particles found in Iran

Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve

Iran’s central bank pumps $700mn into FX market amid rial crisis

News

Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul

Disaster in southern Turkey has served as a terrible reminder that the metropolis of 16mn is highly exposed to a major earthquake that could strike at any time.

French authorities for the first time seize luxury villa alleged to belong to sanctioned Magnitogorsk metal giant CEO Viktor Rashnikov

In the first French criminal seizure of property owned by a Russian oligarch, authorities have arrested a luxurious €23mn villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in southeastern France, which authorities claim belongs to the CEO of Magnitogorsk

Czech justice minister under pressure to resign over interventions in Brno graft probes

Pavel Blazek has made nine requests to obtain information from prosecutors relating to the city council corruption scandal in which he and ex-colleagues have been questioned by police.

Progress seen in talks to settle Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia has handed over a new version of a proposed peace treaty to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan surprises political pundits by sticking to May 14 election date

Turkish president says he’s ploughing ahead amid criticism over earthquake disaster. Some observers say election board could cancel polls citing logistical difficulties.

Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul
10 hours ago
French authorities for the first time seize luxury villa alleged to belong to sanctioned Magnitogorsk metal giant CEO Viktor Rashnikov
11 hours ago
Czech justice minister under pressure to resign over interventions in Brno graft probes
20 hours ago
Progress seen in talks to settle Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
22 hours ago
Erdogan surprises political pundits by sticking to May 14 election date
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    4 days ago
  2. Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
    3 days ago
  3. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    2 days ago
  4. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow
    1 day ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss