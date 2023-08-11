INTERVIEW: How Fozzy Group's supermarkets have weathered the storm of Russian aggression in Ukraine

Ukrainian supermarkets are a sight to behold. Even in the midst of Russian aggression, shelves are stacked with products and fresh vegetables are piled high, whilst live fish and oysters are packed into tanks. If one wants to forget the grim realities of wartime Ukraine, supermarkets offer a mirage of normality.



It was a different story at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Chaos erupted as desperate civilians hurriedly purchased supplies and withdrew cash, preparing for the worst. Dmytro Tsygankov, the executive director of Fozzy Group, a group of companies that owns the major Silpo supermarket and Fora convenience stores, witnessed the panic first hand.



“In many places, including the Kyiv region, stores were shelled, destroyed and cut off from supplies. It was a hugely complex problem, both on the logistics side and on the human side,” Tsygankov told bne IntelliNews in an exclusive interview via his home in the Kyiv region.



Terrified store employees disappeared and drivers were afraid to deliver products from the distribution centres. But in their place, customers and former employees came to the rescue, undertaking odd jobs such as stacking shelves whilst Tsygankov and his wife worked at a supermarket in Irpin. As the crisis unfurled, humanitarian organisations swooped into Ukraine, utilising Fozzy Group’s logistics routes and facilities to distribute over 1,404.1 tonnes of aid.



Faced with the realities of Russia’s brutal war, Fozzy Group has suffered both physically and financially. Silpo lost UAH7.6bn ($205.78mn) last year, while damages to the company are estimated to be UAH3bn ($81.23mn) including lost stock and destroyed facilities, with one warehouse completely razed to the ground and 31 Silpo supermarkets damaged. Other retail companies suffered a similar fate and the whole retail sector lost around UAH300bn in turnover last year.



Nevertheless, Tsygankov and his team have found ways to overcome the barriers thrust in their path, and almost retained pre-war revenue with turnover recorded at UAH 62.4bn ($1.69bn) last year. “We cannot stop, we are part of critical infrastructure,” Tsygankov explained.



With no truck drivers, distribution posed one of the major challenges. The company co-operated with Ukraine’s national rail company, Ukrainian Railways, and began an experimental delivery operation to transfer goods from Western Ukraine to the rest of the country amidst the heavy fighting. Although not as effective as road transport, trains were a magic wand that ensured safe deliveries under immense pressure.



Delivery routes gradually returned to normal and truck deliveries have resumed, navigating Ukraine’s extensive road network to find accessible routes undamaged by shelling or mines. Delivery time may take longer than pre-war, but Tsygankov mentioned that at some point “you have to get back to basics”, regardless of efficiency.



Fozzy Group’s results are not to be sneered at. Although stock has not yet returned to pre-invasion levels, it has recovered from the first month to 80-90% of availability with assistance from willing partners. Suppliers responded quickly and even foreign partners took the gamble to maintain ties with the company.



“Most of them understood the situation and the difficulty with logistics. They were eager to help us find products,” Tsygankov said.

Russia’s occupation of fertile land in southern and eastern Ukraine has resulted in a drop of locally sourced products, including the famous Kherson watermelons. Fozzy Group has remained flexible, seeking imports from other countries such as Turkey or the European Union, but the cost has noticeably increased and many citizens are still left hankering for locally grown watermelon instead of Azerbaijani imports.



At the same time, 19 Silpo supermarkets remain inaccessible in the occupied zones. But once Ukrainian troops liberate a region, it doesn’t take long for the Fozzy Group to kick into action. In the case of Kherson, it only took a week after its liberation on 11 November, 2022 to resume work, Tsygankov explained.



“The store was more or less intact, so we could start operations soon,” the businessman said.



The group has managed to reopen 17 stores in total, with 308 Silpo supermarkets currently operating, although reopening times depend on conditions such as damage, electricity accessibility and Internet connection. Nevertheless, the company has managed to get a handle on the difficult process and restorations have become smoother and faster, helping to retain a significant number of employees, currently at 33,390, with only a 2% vacancy at the store level.



Yet filling shops with customers is proving to be a herculean task. The prodigious migration of Ukrainians abroad, estimated to be 6-8mn, as well as food prices increasing by 38% last year, has cut the number of shoppers by 10-15% compared to pre-invasion, and the challenge is particularly pertinent in newly liberated territories, where a vast number of remaining residents are pensioners struggling with food poverty.



Tsygankov is hopeful that reopening stores will encourage residents to return home, as stocked shelves and cashiers at the registers imbue a psychological reassurance on war-torn towns. “When people see supermarkets opening they think that things are returning to normal, so they come back,” he explains.



The company also managed to open new stores across Ukraine, despite the challenges the construction industry faced last year after suffering an economic decline of 65.1%. Plans were completed not only in Western Ukraine, where the situation was calmer, but also in regions close to hostilities such as the Odesa and Dnipro Oblasts.



“The war didn't really change our strategy to open stores, except for the obvious that we lost a couple of regions for now,” Tsygankov stated. “We are not limited to western Ukraine and we continue our expansion elsewhere,” he added.

For now, new expansion plans are, for the most part, not being discussed, as years of planning and evaluation are needed. All the stores that opened during the full-scale invasion were already in the works but Tsygankov stressed that the company's strategy has not changed.



The company is also looking into the EU market, particularly in Eastern Europe, and conducting research into the market and scouting locations. There is nothing on the horizon yet, but Tsygankov is optimistic for the future.