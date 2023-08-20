Indian prepares to land its Chandrayaan-3 probe on the moon days after Russia's Luna 25 crashes

Indian prepares to land its Chandrayaan-3 probe on the moon days after Russia's Luna 25 crashes
India hopes to land a rover on the moon only days after Russia's Luna 25 robo-probed crashed into the lunar surface. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 20, 2023

Indian space agency has started preparations for the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 station on the moon on August 23 just days after a similar Russian probe crashed into the lunar surface.

India’s descent module, consisting of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, is expected to land on the lunar surface on the evening of August 23.

If successful, India will be only the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the US, the former Soviet Union and China.

The fact that India could succeed after Russia failed would be a blow to President Vladimir Putin, who uses Russia's achievements in space as an integral part of his power.

The rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 took off on the moon in July from the Sriharikota space centre in India to roars of "Bharat Mata ki jai [Victory to mother India]" from spectators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Chandrayaan-3 had "scripted a new chapter in India's space odyssey".

"It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" he wrote on Twitter.

This will  be India’s third attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon and comes 13 years after the country's first Moon mission in 2008.

The last attempt was the Chandrayaan-2 - which also comprised an orbiter, a lander and a rover which was launched in July 2019. However, it was only partially successful. The orbiter continues to circle the Moon  and is still functional, but the lander-rover failed to make a soft landing and crashed during touchdown.

The attempt by India to land a vehicle on the moon, its second attempt, comes only days after Russia’s Luna-25 robo-probe crashed into the moon after controllers at Russian space agency Roscosmos lost control of it on August 20, the agency reported on August 20.

Russia launched the probe that was supposed to spend a year gathering data on the moon on August 11, the first moon mission in nearly 50 years and the first domestically made probe in modern Russia’s history.

The unmanned robotic lander went into an “uncontrolled orbit and subsequently crashed,” Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," it said in a statement.

The Luna 25 would have been the first space vehicle to explore the moon’s south polar region. The Chandrayaan-3 is also headed to the south polar regions. If all goes well, its six-wheeled rover will then roam around the region on the Moon's surface, gathering data and look for water that is believed to be in the region.

The surface area in the south that remains in shadow there is much larger than that of the Moon's north pole, which means there is a possibility of water in areas that are permanently shadowed

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon

Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day

The rise of the BRICS

News

#BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow

Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list for the private jet that crashed north of Moscow.

Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon

The successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 probe is a PR disaster for Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s own moon probe, the Luna 24, crashed at the weekend.

Iran unveils upgraded generation of drones

Iran has unveiled a new generation of the so-called “Mohajer” drones in a ceremony attended by several officials.

Pressure mounts on scandal-ridden Czech justice minister after meeting with alleged Kremlin lobbyist

Pavel Blazek spent an evening at a Prague restaurant with Martin Nejedly, a former presidential aide who is being investigated by the police.

Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were no-shows at the opening session of the BRICS summit in South Africa, but divisions over the members' basic positions were visible on the very first day.

#BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow
2 hours ago
Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon
5 hours ago
Iran unveils upgraded generation of drones
8 hours ago
Pressure mounts on scandal-ridden Czech justice minister after meeting with alleged Kremlin lobbyist
14 hours ago
Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    3 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    21 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The limits of Russian mobilisation
    1 day ago
  5. Ukraine war fatigue is growing
    3 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    30 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    3 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    21 days ago
  5. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss