IMM Investment-backed farming IT firm to launch smart farming in Mongolia

IMM Investment-backed farming IT firm to launch smart farming in Mongolia
/ Kanenori via Pixabay
By bne IntelliNews July 7, 2022

A South Korea-based smart farming company backed by private investment firm IMM Investment will launch high-tech fresh food farming in Mongolia, according to reports in the Korean media. 

The venture is being launched after the war between the top global grain producers Russia and Ukraine highlighted the importance of food self-sufficiency. 

PlanTFarm, a portfolio company of IMM Investment, reportedly signed an agreement with Premium Group of Mongolia to jointly set up an agri-tech firm in Mongolia, the first of its kind in the country, Pulse news reported.

The JV project is to create and operate indoor vertical farms this year to grow and sell fresh vegetables in Mongolia.

PlanTFarm is a Korean vertical farming solutions company, in which IMM Investment has held largest stake since 2014. It was spun off from Farm8, the world’s sole company with a vertically integrated complete smart farming value chain to provide end-to-end services from producing, processing, and distributing salad vegetables, in 2020 to focus on the development of plant farming technologies.

PlanTFarm holds agri-tech solutions to produce crops in challenging environments by controlling external conditions such as light, temperature, and humidity. The firm came under the spotlight for its successful plantations in harsh environments such as subway stations and Antarctic base camps.

Kolmar BNH under Kolmar Korea invested KRW3bn ($2.3mn) in PlanTFarm after valuing the firm at KRW100bn in September last year.

Premium Group operates construction, mining, and logistics businesses in Mongolia and is a local partner of operations of Korea’s BGF Retail’s CU convenience stores in the country.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Islamic State threatens Central Asian and Chinese ventures in Afghanistan

bneGREEN: The need for nuclear in the energy transition

bneGREEN: Has green energy had its day?

Tech

Russia’s Rostec develops blockchain system as “real alternative” to SWIFT

Rostec, a state corporation that comprises more than 700 enterprises in the fields of defence and technology, announced in June it has developed a blockchain platform to provide a “real alternative to SWIFT in international settlements.”

Kazakhstan: Sanctions likely behind fresh delay at new Baikonur launchpad

Russian space chief Dmitri Rogozin has indicated that developers of a craft being designed for the pad will have to work around sanctions.

EWDN: How Russian game developers are being hit by the shockwave of war

Russia’s war on Ukraine and the subsequent Western sanctions seem to have put the once-thriving Russian and Belarusian gaming industries in serious trouble, East West Digital News reports.

Disney+ comes online in Turkey

Among many other competitors, it will take on BluTV, the market leader in Turkey’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market with a 42% share.

Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink helps Bulgarian startup Agriniser raise funds

First goal for Agriniser will be to expand its digital marketplace to buy and sell grain into Romania.

Russia’s Rostec develops blockchain system as “real alternative” to SWIFT
3 days ago
Kazakhstan: Sanctions likely behind fresh delay at new Baikonur launchpad
11 days ago
EWDN: How Russian game developers are being hit by the shockwave of war
12 days ago
Disney+ comes online in Turkey
13 days ago
Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink helps Bulgarian startup Agriniser raise funds
18 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    9 days ago
  2. Uzbekistan declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan over Nukus protests
    7 days ago
  3. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Tashkent’s deadly miscalculation in Karakalpakstan
    5 days ago
  4. Kremlin VTB bank to be hit by investor class action for seizing foreign shares
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    3 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    15 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    22 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    10 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    9 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss