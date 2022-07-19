IEA chief warns Europe its gas efforts won’t be enough even as Brussels inks deal with Azerbaijan

IEA chief warns Europe its gas efforts won’t be enough even as Brussels inks deal with Azerbaijan
An expansion of TAP pipeline deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to Europe has been agreed, but it won't happen overnight. / Genti77, wiki commons.
By bne IntelIiNews July 19, 2022

Even as Europe was on July 18 signing a deal with Azerbaijan for more gas, International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol was sounding the alarm that the European Union’s attempts to diversify gas suppliers remain inadequate when it comes to getting through the coming winter without Russian gas. Immediate moves to cut demand were vital, he said.

“It is categorically not enough to just rely on gas from non-Russian sources – these supplies are simply not available in the volumes required to substitute for missing deliveries from Russia,” Birol wrote in an article published by the IEA, as fears grew Russia, pushing back against European opposition to its war in Ukraine, could end gas deliveries to Europe in the run-up to the winter season.

“This will be the case even if gas supplies from Norway and Azerbaijan flow at maximum capacity, if deliveries from North Africa stay close to last year’s levels, if domestic gas production in Europe continues to follow recent trends, and if inflows of LNG [liquefied natural gas] increase at a similar record rate as they did in the first half of this year,” added Birol.

The European Commission’s gas agreement with Azerbaijan so far amounts to no more than a memorandum of understanding with Baku that, should all be parameters be in place, it will more than double exports of Azerbaijani natural gas to an annual volume of at least 20bn cubic metres (bcm) a year by 2027.

On a visit to Baku for the move in line with European Union policy to attempt to end the bloc’s heavy dependence on Russian gas, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Today, with this new memorandum of understanding, we are opening a new chapter in our energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, a key partner in our efforts to move away from Russian fossil fuels.”

“Azerbaijan is a crucial energy partner for us that has always been reliable,” added von der Leyen at a joint news conference with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijan has for around one and a half years delivered Caspian Sea gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the last leg of the 3,500-kilometre Southern Gas Corridor (SCG), which runs from Turkey to Greece, Albania and Italy. According to von der Leyen it presently makes deliveries at a rate of more than 8bcm per year. The objective is to expand the capacity flow to 20bcm by 2027, she said. The gas imports on the route are already scheduled to increase to 12bcm next year.

Aliyev remarked: “Long-lasting, predictable and very reliable cooperation between EU and Azerbaijan in the field of energy is a big asset.”

Europe is wary of Russia turning its natural gas supplies into a weapon of blackmail given European opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

In May, EU leaders agreed to halt most Russian oil imports by the end of the year as part of the sanctions wave they have hit Moscow with in response to its the military action in Ukraine.

The proposal of introducing a complete ban on Russian gas has, however, not progressed at this stage. In 2021, Russia met almost two-fifths of the EU’s gas needs, delivering around 155bcm of gas.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Azerbaijan starts post-war resettlement in Karabakh

Kremlin reminds Nur-Sultan who’s boss over Kazakh oil exports

Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan

News

Ukraine and Russia to sign breakthrough grain export deal

Ukraine and Russia are set to sign their first deal since the outbreak of war. The agreement will allow around 22 million tonnes of agricultural produce to be safely exported from Black Sea ports, easing fears of a global food crisis.

Central Asia leaders' meeting fizzles as Tajiks, Turkmens refuse to sign treaty

The gathering had been intended to create regional solidarity in the face of overbearing pressure from China, Russia.

ECB makes first rate hike in 11 years to contain inflation

Rate hike made in response to accelerating inflation after consumer prices in the Eurozone grew by 8.6% y/y in June.

Hungarian foreign minister in Moscow to secure additional gas deliveries

Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow with a government mandate to buy an additional 700mcm of gas from Russia in addition to the 4.5bcm under a long-term agreement with Gazprom.

Gold embargo, Sber ban on EU seventh sanction package

The 27 EU ambassadors have approved the seventh package of sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, including boycotting Russian largest lender Sber (Sberbank), a gold embargo and sanctions against another 50 individuals and entities.

Ukraine and Russia to sign breakthrough grain export deal
4 hours ago
Central Asia leaders' meeting fizzles as Tajiks, Turkmens refuse to sign treaty
10 hours ago
ECB makes first rate hike in 11 years to contain inflation
10 hours ago
Hungarian foreign minister in Moscow to secure additional gas deliveries
10 hours ago
Gold embargo, Sber ban on EU seventh sanction package
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
    8 days ago
  2. bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever
    29 days ago
  3. Kremlin reminds Nur-Sultan who’s boss over Kazakh oil exports
    2 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Stagflation visualisation
    4 days ago
  5. Tourists stay away from Montenegro as prices rival Cote d’Azur
    2 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    26 days ago
  2. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    22 days ago
  3. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    21 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    10 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss