Hydrobox, SolarNow bring Kenya’s first hybrid solar-hydro plant online

By bne IntelliNews October 11, 2023

Belgian-based hydropower company Hydrobox and Kenya-based C&I solar company SolarNow have commissioned a 1,200 m2 mini-grid hybrid solar-hydro plant in Gitwamba, rural Nairobi, pv magazine reports.

Located on the premises of a formerly abandoned hydro project, the facility uses the water flow of the nearby Rwamuthambi river to power a crossflow turbine, managed by Hydrobox, expected to deliver 50 KW of hydropower with a design flow of 0.65 m3/s. The solar array, managed by SolarNow, has an installed capacity of 150 KW with expectations to ramp up to 350 KW next year.

Hydrobox CTO Rik Vereecken told the industry publication that solar capture and storage would be the plant’s primary energy source with hydropower acting as the secondary one. “This combination leads to a stable and consistent power generation system,” he said.

SolarNow director and CFO Ernst Vriesendorp told pv magazine that the technicalities between hydro and solar had “proven complementary” but did provide details as to how the solar component was comprised.

Hydrobox sales manager Annelies Vanderwaeren said a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unspecified business owner – whom Hydrobox consider their “anchor customer” – has been secured along with another PPA with a “bigger telecom provider”.

She also told pv magazine that the Gitwamba project should be completely online by year’s end, adding the $650,000 project was financed through private equity funding and crowdfunding, with the latter garnering $263,511.

By the end of 2022, Kenya's total installed solar capacity stood at 307 MW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), with around 90 MW newly deployed last year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Power Player profile: South African billionaire entrepreneur Patrice Motsepe

South African mining billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, a household name in his country, is the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), a diversified mining and ... more

Milkor 380, Africa’s largest drone, takes maiden flight

The largest unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Africa, the Milkor 380 drone, has undergone its first test flight, reports Military Africa. The Milkor 380 is part of a family of unmanned aerial ... more

South Africa regulator stops Sasol's bid to sell sodium cyanide unit to Czech rival Draslovka

South Africa’s Competition Tribunal has prohibited a proposed intermediate merger involving the sale by a local company of its sodium cyanide business to another from the Czech Republic. Local ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    9 days ago
  4. Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
    5 days ago
  5. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    4 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    21 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    20 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss