Hungary to finance Fudan University with €1.4bn from Chinese loans

Hungary to finance Fudan University with €1.4bn from Chinese loans
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban in a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China-CEEC summit in February 2021.
By bne IntelliNews April 7, 2021

The Hungarian government’s decision to allow Shanghai-based Fudan University to set up a campus in Budapest in late 2019 raised eyebrows in EU capitals. It came at a time as Viktor Orban waged war on the private university founded by George Soros, which later moved its base to Vienna.

The project is advancing at full-steam, according to government documents unveiled by investigative news site Direkt36. Fudan University’s first campus outside of China is set to be completed by 2024.

The Chinese government regards it as a leading project in bilateral relations, and it falls in line with the Hungarian government’s aspirations to foster strategic ties to China as it strives to become a hub for Chinese investments and know-how in the CEE region.

The construction of Budapest campus will be excluded from EU procurement rules, subject to a Chinese-Hungarian bilateral agreement, similar to the Budapest-Belgrade upgrade or the €12.5bn expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant.

According to government documents, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), the largest construction company in the world by revenue, will be in charge of the HUF500bn (€1.4bn) project.

This is more than the entire funding of Hungary’s higher education sector in 2019.

CSCEC made a HUF338bn offer for the construction of 520,000 sqm facility, which was below the government’s initial HUF540bn target. However, the Chinese offer does not include setting up roads and parks.

Hungary would take out a huge Chinese loan for the construction based on the model of the Budapest-Belgrade railway investment, according to government documents. Hungary will finance 85% of the costs of the €2.1bn railway upgrade, the largest railway construction project in Hungary, from a loan provided by Chinese Eximbank and 15% from own sources.

As for Fudan University, Budapest would chip in with HUF100bn while the remaining more than HUF450bn would be lent by the China Development Bank.

The 10-15 year loans would carry a maximum interest rate of 4.5% for yuan loans and 1.9% for euro loans, according to the preliminary offer. The loan would be repaid in full by the Hungarian state through the trust fund.

The annual cost of operation would cost Hungary cc. HUF10bn-15bn, according to documents.

Fudan is among the world’s top 40 universities, according to QS World University Ranking, Hungary’s innovation and technology ministry said. There will be 4,500 teachers and more than 30,000 students at the Budapest campus.

Fudan is not only an elite university but also an important tool for gaining political influence by China, Direkt36 writes. It is actively cooperating with Chinese intelligence and at least a quarter of teachers and students are members of the Chinese Communist Party.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary to start gradually lifting restrictions as 2.5mn get the COVID-19 jab

Eurosceptic rightwing trio discuss EP alliance at Budapest summit

CEE reels as third wave of COVID-19 breaks

News

Turkmenistan: End of the road for the roaring growth myth?

The scale of the current crisis may be making IFIs rethink their longstanding policy of uncritically relaying Turkmen government data.

Ruble falls heavily on fears of war with Ukraine

The Russian ruble lost 2% on April 7, falling to a five-month low of RUB77.7 vs the dollar as the market was unnerved by the biggest military build-up so far of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border.

Czech premier fires third health minister since beginning of pandemic

Andrej Babis sacrifices another scapegoat as his government struggles to handle one of the worst COVID-19 epidemics in Europe and his poll ratings continue to slide.

Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights

Strike grounded flights at Albania’s only operational international airport as air traffic controllers protested against layoffs and pay cuts.

Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes

His Yildiz Holding has since 2018 restructured its debts several times. In food, its businesses include Godiva Chocolatier, Pladis Global and SOK.

Turkmenistan: End of the road for the roaring growth myth?
5 hours ago
Ruble falls heavily on fears of war with Ukraine
8 hours ago
Czech premier fires third health minister since beginning of pandemic
10 hours ago
Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
16 hours ago
Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. China’s water use threatens Kazakhstan’s other big lake
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
    1 day ago
  3. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    16 hours ago
  4. IKEA’s New Europe Empire
    5 days ago
  5. Coronavirus re-erupts in Turkey
    7 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    10 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    1 month ago
  4. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    21 days ago
  5. Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss