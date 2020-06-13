Hungary's richest man retains title with net worth of €900mn

Hungary's richest man retains title with net worth of €900mn
As head of the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) Sandor Csanyi (R) is often the guest of PM Viktor Orban at football matches
By bne IntelliNews June 13, 2020

Chairman-CEO of CEE's leading bank OTP, Sandor Csanyi, who also has vast interests in agriculture and the food industry, retained his top position as Hungary's richest man, according to local media reports on June 12.

The latest "100 Richest" Hungarians list was drawn up on the basis of 2019 results but took into account the first effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic between March and May this year. Csanyi’s assets dropped to HUF310bn (€898mn) from HUF360bn according to estimates. The banker has preserved his long-held position as Hungary's richest man.

Gorgy Gattyan replaced Lorinc Meszaros in second place with assets of HUF 280bn. Gattyan diversified his investments in Docler Holding after making a fortune in online adult entertainment. The businessman is also involved as a financier in a Hungarian innovation, teqball, which is played on a special curved table.

Meszaros, the former gas-fitter who has risen to Hungary's elite in just a few years, has seen his wealth drop to HUF270bn from HUF280bn a year earlier.

Those who compile the list say the wealth of Orban's favourite crony jumped from HUF24bn in 2015 to HUF120bn a year later. Meszaros, earlier the mayor of Felcsut, the hometown of the prime minister, controls holding company Opus Global, listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange.

His assets have ballooned in recent years with help from lucrative state contracts. One of his subsidiaries RM International is involved in the Sino-Hungarian consortium for the Chinese-financed €2.1bn reconstruction and expansion of the Hungarian section of the Budapest-Belgrade rail line.

Business partners of Orban and Meszaros have also prospered. Laszlo Szijj, the  owner of construction firm Duna Aszfalt was ranked seventh with HUF120bn in assets. The son-in-law of the prime minister, Istvan Tiborcz, is reported to have amassed HUF36bn in just a few years since he married Orban's eldest daughter.

Overall assets of Hungary's most powerful men and women stood at HUF4.6 trillion, which is HUF65bn less than a year earlier.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEE banks heading for one of their worst crises in 10 years

Central and Southeast Europeans have highest tolerance for corruption among EU members

Hungary’s automotive industry output plunges 80% in April on shutdowns

News

Iran ‘plans to make sanctions defying shipping of fuel to Venezuela permanent’

If successful, the strategy will simultaneously get up the nose of Washington and help to relieve Iranians of an unexpected domestic supply glut.

Belarus central bank puts interim management in charge of Belgazprombank, charges top management with money laundering

The Belarusian central bank has appointed an interim administration team to take over the Russian-owned Belgazprombank after authorities searched the bank’s offices last week. The top management of the bank have been arrested.

Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine

Lukashenko lampooned on social media for 3% approval rating

The “Sasha 3%” meme has swept through Belarus’ social media lampooning President Alexander Lukashenko’s approval rating in independent polls ahead of the presidential elections slated for August.

Romania moves to terminate talks with Chinese partner in nuke project

Bucharest asked Nuclearelectrica to terminate talks with CGN on expanding Cernavoda nuclear power plant, as discussions yielded no results in seven years.

Iran ‘plans to make sanctions defying shipping of fuel to Venezuela permanent’
3 hours ago
Belarus central bank puts interim management in charge of Belgazprombank, charges top management with money laundering
5 hours ago
Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
6 hours ago
Lukashenko lampooned on social media for 3% approval rating
14 hours ago
Romania moves to terminate talks with Chinese partner in nuke project
14 hours ago

Most Read

  1. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    2 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
    6 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago
  5. Bulgarian agriculture minister caught on video acknowledging EU funds fraud
    7 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    26 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    18 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    21 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss