Hungary mulls asking ECB to ease capital requirements of central bank

Hungary mulls asking ECB to ease capital requirements of central bank
Interest rate hikes are forecast to boost the deficit of the Hungarian National Bank to record levels. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest June 27, 2023

The Hungarian government is reportedly considering asking the European Central Bank (ECB) to allow the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) to operate with negative equity, after soaring interest rates look set to plunge the central bank into a record loss.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's radical rightwing regime would like to avoid recapitalising the MNB as it is struggling to close a huge budget deficit. The government has already amended the rules for compensating losses of the central bank, allowing a five-year period to cover them.

Comments by Gergely Gulyas, head of the Prime Minister's Office, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga and MNB Deputy Governor Virag Barnabas indicate that the government and the central bank are looking for a legal solution that would allow the MNB to operate with permanently negative capital, leftist daily Nepszava commented.

Easing the rules would mean an amendment to the Central Bank Act, which would need to be approved by the European Central Bank. The fact that last year's interest rate hikes put several central banks in a similar position could support the MNB’s case.

The central bank is on track for a record HUF1.8-2 trillion (€4.9bn-5.4bn) loss this year because of the impact of rising interest rates on the cost of holding Hungarian bank assets. MNB's books are also burdened by trillions of subsidised corporate loans under the Funding for Growth Scheme (FGS), launched in 2013. The monetary stimulus switched to higher gear during the pandemic. The FGS programmes were phased out in September 2021, 14 months after the central bank began its tightening cycle from 0.6%. 

The base rate peaked at 13% in September 2022 but a month later the central bank introduced a new tool, the one-day quick deposit tenders offered at daily tenders at 18% after a rout of the forint.

The MNB began reducing its interest rates in May, reducing the O/N deposit rate to 17%, which was followed by a similar cut last week. At 16%, Hungary's reference rate remains the highest in the EU. 

The State Audit Office (ASZ) has warned that recapitalising the MNB will require HUF400bn (€1.1bn) in budget funding in the coming years and that the 2024 budget bill, set to be approved next week, makes no provisions for recapitalising the MNB. The first tranche would come to HUF430bn for 2024, equivalent to around 0.5% of GDP.

This would push the full-year budget even deeper into deficit. Orban’s pre-election spending splurge left it with a deficit of 6.2% of GDP last year and gross public debt of 76.1% of GDP – the worst in the region – as well as the highest inflation and interest rates in Europe. Analysts predict a deficit of 4% this year and 4.4% for 2024, well over the 3% allowed under the EU's Stability and Growth Pact. 

The country’s Fiscal Council warned last month that a further delay in EU funds, slower economic growth in Hungary's  main export markets or the prolongation of the Ukraine war could jeopardise the 2023 budget’s (very optimistic) revenue targets. The government remains committed to meeting the 3.9% deficit target in 2023.

The cash-flow-based general government deficit reached 81% of the full-year target at the end of May. Expenditures in real terms fell by 10% and revenues by 8%, both figures suggesting a sharp economic contraction. This is underscored by the moderate growth in VAT. Hungary has the highest value-added tax in the EU at 27% but due to a sharp fall in consumption, proceeds edged up only 2.5% in the first five months.

In Q1 the economy remained in recession for the third consecutive quarter, declining by 0.3% q/q. Analysts predict the economy will flatline this year.

The freeze of EU transfers has also put a strain on the budget as Hungary continues, albeit at a smaller pace, to finance EU-funded projects from the budget without being reimbursed. 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn

China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary

Orban set to pick Hungary’s controversial justice minister for EU commissioner

News

Top Russian general reportedly detained over Wagner mutiny

Sergei Surovikin's arrest seen as part of a purge by Putin of the top of the security services, as he looks to reassert his authority after Yevgeny Prigozhin's short-lived coup attempt.

Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) have detained a man in connection with the bloody Kramatorsk cafe attack that killed 11 people and injured 56 on June 27, the SBU reported on June 28.

Diplomats condemn Republika Srpska’s bold move towards secession

Top Bosnian politician gives international community seven days to save Dayton Agreement after Bosnian Serbs vote to reject state-level Constitutional Court.

Bulgaria in talks with EU on introducing euro as parallel currency

Sofia hopes to get the green light to introduce the euro as a parallel currency as of January 2024, a year before the target date for entering the eurozone.

China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary

The leaked documents suggest that China will have the capacity to transport up to 2mn containers of chemical products to Europe annually with a fleet of 24,000 trains.

Top Russian general reportedly detained over Wagner mutiny
15 hours ago
Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
1 day ago
Diplomats condemn Republika Srpska’s bold move towards secession
1 day ago
Bulgaria in talks with EU on introducing euro as parallel currency
1 day ago
China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  2. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago
  3. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president pivots towards Nato after Wagner rebellion in Russia
    5 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    10 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    14 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss