Hungary could face renewed EC scrutiny over Paks nuclear plant expansion

Hungary could face renewed EC scrutiny over Paks nuclear plant expansion
Hungary is considering pushing back the decommissioning of the existing blocks at Hungary's sole nuclear power plant in Paks by 20 years to 2057. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest January 19, 2023

The European Commission could review its license for the construction of two new blocks at the Paks power plant, because Hungary is weighing extending the lifespan of the existing blocks beyond  2037, retreating from an earlier committment. 

Hungary commissioned Russian state-energy giant Rosatom in 2014 to build two 1,200 MW reactors at Paks, next to the country’s sole nuclear power plant, for €12.5bn, financed by a €10bn Russian loan.

The European Commission gave its approval for the project in 2017, saying the financing of the project does not involve state aid. However, "it has approved this support under EU state aid rules on the basis of commitments made by Hungary", one of which was to phase out existing blocks by the original schedule. The existing reactors were planned to be decommissioned between 2032 and 2037.

According to local media, Hungary now risks losing the EC’s license, should it approve the extension of the lifespan of the existing blocks.

The Paks NPP, which provides half of Hungary’s electricity production and more than a third of electricity consumption, operates four 500 MW power units.

Following the EC’s approval, Hungarian regulators issued a ground license in 2017 and preparatory groundwork began in 2021 even as the National Atomic Energy Office (OAH) had not granted a final permit at the time.

The OAH cited safety risks and only gave the go-ahead for the project in the August 2022. The new blocks should have gone operational in 2025-2026, according to the original schedule.

As Hungary’s largest investment on record suffered at least 6–7 years of delay, parliament approved a resolution in December that mandates the government to examine pushing back the decommissioning dates of existing blocks by as much as 20 years from the current timeline. The move signalled that the government did not rule out that the construction of the new blocks would suffer further delays.

Parliament’s decision came just days after the CJEU dismissed an appeal by Austria, contesting the European Commission's approval of investment aid for the upgrade, saying the financing by Russian credit did not violate EU rules.

Austria has voiced its objection to the expansion in general and said that there is no guarantee that Hungary will actually shut down Paks I, adding that Hungary will have a dominant position in the region with the old and new blocks operating at the same time.

The Hungarian government argued that if the existing blocks would be phased out gradually between 2032 and 2037 and without the new nuclear facilities, Hungary's electricity supply would be at risk.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MEPs back call for probe into Enlargement Commissioner Varhelyi

bneGREEN: IEA five-point action plan could avoid a new European energy crisis this year

Gas, panic in 2023

News

Serbian president says Belgrade must accept Kosovo plan if it wants to join EU

Aleksandar Vucic prepares Serbia for compromise solution with Kosovo, warning its EU integration process will stop if it doesn't accept the French-German proposal on solving the dispute.

Erdogan locks Sweden out of Nato after Qur’an burning

"Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their Nato membership," declares Turkish strongman.

Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer

Ukraine has lost control of Soledar, although fighting is still ongoing in the war-torn Donetsk town, the Kyiv Independent reported on January 22.

Challenger to Erdogan to be named

There are limits to how much the May elections can be rigged, particularly in the big cities, says academic, as date for strongman’s re-election bid is confirmed.

Polls show General Petr Pavel holds clear lead ahead of Czech presidential run-off

Populist candidate Andrej Babis makes huge gaffe in TV debate by saying that, if elected president, he would not abide by Nato Article 5 requirement to defend neighbours from a Russian invasion.

Serbian president says Belgrade must accept Kosovo plan if it wants to join EU
1 hour ago
Erdogan locks Sweden out of Nato after Qur’an burning
2 hours ago
Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer
3 hours ago
Challenger to Erdogan to be named
11 hours ago
Polls show General Petr Pavel holds clear lead ahead of Czech presidential run-off
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 hours ago
  2. Running out of ammo
    4 days ago
  3. Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media
    4 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    13 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    15 hours ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    18 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    22 days ago
  3. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  4. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    15 days ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 hours ago

Reports

Dismiss