Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (left) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's first meeting since the outbreak of the war only took place in February 2023. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest May 17, 2023

Hungary has blocked the disbursement of the eighth installment of the European Peace Facility (EPF) for arms to Ukraine, the government confirmed.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that Hungary did not approve the grant because it demanded guarantees that the EPF would not use the money exclusively to arm Kyiv, but would maintain its “global horizon” in the future.

The European Peace Facility was set up by the European Council to help member states better strengthen international security. In the Russian-Ukrainian war, member states are also buying arms for Ukraine through the EPF.

"Hungary does not agree with the fact that the European Union, along with other existing tools, uses the European Peace Facility solely with regard to Ukraine as this does not allow sufficient funds to be channelled to promote the EU's interests in other areas," the government spokesman's office told Reuters.

The news came after leaked US intelligence wiretap transcripts unveiled by the Washington Post showed that at a closed door meeting with government officials, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested that the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline in Russia that runs to Hungary should be blown up to stop Hungarian industry relying on Russian crude oil.

Zelenskiy’s anger against the Hungarian government may have triggered the comments, according to comments by US secret services analysing the conversation.

Hungary’s illiberal leader has taken a neutral stance in the conflict, seen by many as implicit support for Russia’s aggression. While Orban stood by Ukraine’s territorial integrity, he has never named Vladimir Putin as an aggressor and has blocked the sending of weapons directly to the country. Hungary grudgingly accepted all 10 EU sanctions against Russia and has signed a new gas agreement with Moscow, and is still counting on Rosatom to expand the Paks nuclear plant.

In the latest spat, Budapest threatened to block the latest round of EU sanctions against Russia that are being prepared unless Ukraine removes Hungarian OTP bank from the list of "international sponsors of war".

 

News

Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again

Verdict being seen as a major blow to the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Ukraine to form fighter jet coalition this year, but F-16 procurement is uncertain

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that a “fighter jet coalition” will be formed this year following pledges from European allies to train Ukrainian pilots, the Kyiv Independent reported on May 17.

Wagner-controlled timber company still supplying wood to EU, report reveals

Wagner PMC-controlled firm Bois Rouge has rebranded itself as Wood International Group (WIG) while continuing its supply of African timber to the European Union (EU) through Cameroon.

CEZ shares plunge after Czech cabinet lowers voting threshold

Legislative change will make it easier for the state to split the power company up and nationalise nuclear division.

Flurry of investment moves precede milestone China, Central Asia 5+1 summit

Beijing woos region at a time when Russia is too distracted by the Ukraine war to focus effectively on its backyard.

