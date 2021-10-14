Hungarian opposition candidates clash at televised debate

Klara Dobrev (left) attacked Peter Marki-Zay's qualifications for the premier's job, while the latter (right) said Dobrev could not beat Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an election.
By bne IntelliNews October 14, 2021

After a heated exchange of words in the first 15 minutes, the two prime minister candidates of the opposition in the opposition primary run-off vowed to put their differences aside and agreed on how to restore the checks and balances and rule-of-law in Hungary and draft a new constitution at a second televised debate on commercial broadcaster RTL Klub on October 13.

Klara Dobrev, a European Parliament vice president, fielded by Hungary’s largest opposition party Democratic Coalition (DK), accused Peter Marki-Zay, a centre-right politician of a small town in southern Hungary, of turning a fair contest into Trump-type life and death struggle full of false claims and allegations.

Just days after the first round of voting which saw Dobrev win by a comfortable margin, Marki-Zay launched an aggressive campaign against his rival, claiming that the opposition has little chance of toppling Viktor Orban under her.

Marki-Zay, who became the challenger to Dobrev after Budapest mayor Gegely Karacsony quit from the race despite winning more votes than his rival, said that he and his family had been attacked by a horde of trolls and that Fidesz had joined the campaign against him, siding with Dobrev. He also claimed that a number of opposition politicians had been blackmailed by DK to win their support in the race.

In a quick rebuttal, Dobrev who ignored the negative campaign against her and continued to tour the country, took a jab at the centre-right candidate, saying he is not fit for prime minister. 

She regretted that the campaign, which was a fair and open contest at the start, got messy and personal.

The two candidates agreed to issue a joint declaration and put an end to their disputes, sealing their commitment by shaking hands. They also agreed to fully endorse the other candidate, if they lose in the runoff that will end on Sunday.

Hungary’s opposition parties are holding a historic primary election. In the first round,  633,000 voters selected individual candidates at 106 districts and the top three prime minister candidates. The second round of voting will end on Sunday. So far voter turnout has exceeded all expectations with some 100,000 people voting in person and online on Wednesday.

Both politicians agreed to restore the rule of law, draft a new constitution and set up an anti-corruption prosecutor's office and join the European Public Prosecutor's Office.

Fidesz has used the constitution to dismantle the checks and balances and to cement its power, Dobrev said, adding that the new government will put up a new constitution for a referendum.

Chief prosecutor Peter Polt, a former Fidesz MP, is widely accused of covering up corruption scandals close to the ruling party and its business elite. The ruling party is drafting legislation that would require a supermajority to remove Polt from office, according to local media.

On economic issues Dobrev, a leftist-liberal and technocrat, has struck a more leftist agenda this time, promising massive wage hikes in sectors facing dire shortages, healthcare, education and in the armed forces.

Marki-Zay, an economist with senior management experience abroad, cautioned of the fallout of populist measures but agreed that public sector wage hikes are inevitable.

Both candidates expect to see empty coffers if they take office.

The ruling party has announced a massive spending binge to lure voters, including tax rebates to households, extra payments for armed forces, and extra pension payments that will add up to HUF1.2 trillion (€3.3 n), according to economists.

There were more substantive differences on economic issues.

Dobrev promised to introduce the two-tier tax rate while her rival categorically ruled out any tax increase, which in his world would be aggressively used by Fidesz in the campaign to dissuade undecided voters.

Dobrev said that the tax on minimum wages should be reduced, as well as the 27% VAT, which is the highest in Europe. Marki-Zay argued that the VAT cuts would not feed into consumer prices.

Dobrev said Fidesz's family policy is a complete failure and did little to help to stop the population decline and it favours the wealthy and excludes the majority of Hungarians.

Reports

Dismiss