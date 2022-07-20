Hungarian MPs back resolution calling to scrap elected European Parliament

Hungarian MPs back resolution calling to scrap elected European Parliament
Lawmakers adopted a resolution on Hungary’s stance on the future of the European Union on July 19.
By bne IntelIiNews July 20, 2022

Hungarian MPs have backed a proposal calling for the European Parliament to be scrapped in its current form as an elected body. 

Lawmakers in the parliament — dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s rightwing Fidesz that has frequently clashed with EU institutions — want elected MEPs to be replaced by representatives appointed by the national legislatures of the EU 27 member states. 

At the last session before the summer recess, the Hungarian parliament adopted a resolution on Hungary’s stance on the future of the European Union, saying that the EU’s current treaties "are not an adequate basis for cooperation in a time of crises".

The resolution states that the European treaties should recognise Europe’s Christian roots and culture and declares that the European Commission should be politically and ideologically neutral.

Parliament also passed changes to the funding of parties’ parliamentary groups and adopted an asset declaration system in line with that of MEPs. In future, deputies will no longer be required to declare properties, valuable possessions, or savings, only revenues and holdings.

Also on July 19, the supermajority of Hungary's ruling nationalist Fidesz party approved a constitutional amendment that reschedules municipal elections to coincide with the European Parliament elections scheduled in the spring or early summer of 2024. The amendment was approved with a vote of 140 for, 36 against and no abstentions, meaning that five deputies from the radical rightwing Mi Hazank (Our Homeland) party supported the motion.

This means that local government elections will move forward from October to the same time as the EP elections. The ruling party said the decision would result in "significant savings". The HUF10bn (€25mn) saving makes up roughly 0.0003% of budget expenditures in 2023.

Analysts said the latest constitutional change was a trap devised for the opposition. The EP elections would be their first real test after the crushing defeat in the spring general election, with parties expected to run on separate lists. In the local elections, it would be to the contrary. As in 2019, the liberals, socialists and right-wing Jobbik could team up and file joint candidates and in many cities, they scored upset victories against the incumbent Fidesz candidates. 

Lawmakers also supported reintroducing historic titles of government commissioners and counties. The former will be renamed ‘lord-lieutenant' and the latter as castle counties. These administrative titles were abolished after Hungary’s Soviet occupation following WWII. Critics say these titles evoke memories of the country’s feudal past and the period when Hungary was run by governor Miklos Horthy, who aligned the country with Nazi Germany. 

News

Ukraine and Russia to sign breakthrough grain export deal

Ukraine and Russia are set to sign their first deal since the outbreak of war. The agreement will allow around 22 million tonnes of agricultural produce to be safely exported from Black Sea ports, easing fears of a global food crisis.

Central Asia leaders' meeting fizzles as Tajiks, Turkmens refuse to sign treaty

The gathering had been intended to create regional solidarity in the face of overbearing pressure from China, Russia.

ECB makes first rate hike in 11 years to contain inflation

Rate hike made in response to accelerating inflation after consumer prices in the Eurozone grew by 8.6% y/y in June.

Hungarian foreign minister in Moscow to secure additional gas deliveries

Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow with a government mandate to buy an additional 700mcm of gas from Russia in addition to the 4.5bcm under a long-term agreement with Gazprom.

Gold embargo, Sber ban on EU seventh sanction package

The 27 EU ambassadors have approved the seventh package of sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, including boycotting Russian largest lender Sber (Sberbank), a gold embargo and sanctions against another 50 individuals and entities.

