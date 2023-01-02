Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve

Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
A Ukrainian missile strike on facilities housing Russian soldiers destroyed their building just as the clocks struck midnight on New Year's Eve, reportedly killing hundreds of service men. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 2, 2023

Around 400 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed in a Ukrainian HIMARS missile attack in the occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine. The attack hit a building in the city of Makiivka, where Russian forces were believed to be stationed, just after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Pro-Russian authorities have acknowledged casualties, but have not confirmed the reported figures and claim that “far fewer” than 400 were killed. 

Russia’s Ministry of Defence later the same day claimed that 63 soldiers were killed, which still makes the death toll one of the highest for a missile strike in the war to date.

Daniil Bezsonov, a senior Russian-backed official in the occupied parts of Donetsk, said the missile struck Makiivka two minutes after midnight on New Year's Day, the BBC reports.

"A massive blow was dealt to the vocational school from American MLRS HIMARS," he said as cited by the BBC, referring to US-provided missiles. "There were dead and wounded, the exact number is still unknown," Bezsonov added in a post on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military claims that in addition to the estimated 400 killed, 300 were also wounded. The Ukrainian numbers have not been verified and experts warn they should be treated with caution, as both sides tend to over or underplay casualty figures.

Well-known pro-Russian commentator and a former leader of the Donbas rebels Igor Girkin seemed to confirm the Ukrainian reports, saying that “hundreds” had been killed and wounded, and the building where they were stationed had been “almost completely destroyed.” Despite his pro-Russian stance, Girkin has often criticised the Russian military leadership and their tactics.

HIMARS are high-precision missiles supplies as part of the US military support for Ukraine. In the previous week Ukraine used HIMARS to destroy a hotel in occupied Ukraine where several senior Russian commanders were believed to be staying.

If confirmed, then the strike has been the deadliest of the war so far.

The attack came the same day as Russia launched its own barrage against cities across Ukraine as the country prepared for the biggest holiday of the year. Rockets rained down on Kyiv and other cities across the country, but according to the latest information only one person was killed in Kyiv and 28 were injured, including a Japanese journalist, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Ukrainian Defence ministry reported that 39 Iranian-made Shahed drones were eventually shot down by Ukraine during the attack. Energy facilities were also damaged in the attack, disrupting power and heating supplies, but the main body of missiles reportedly targeted residential buildings.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure for several months, causing destruction and power outages in the country throughout the winter months.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Chinese car makers expected to rapidly expand in Russia in 2023

Mutual FDI in Eurasia has been dominated by Russia, but war and sanctions make the outlook uncertain

Putin orders surprise 36-hour Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine war

News

Serbian President Vucic says he won’t stand for another term

Aleksandar Vucic says he doesn't intend to seek a third term as president and will step down as SNS leader in his annual address to the nation.

Putin orders surprise 36-hour Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine war

In a surprise move, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine in observance of Orthodox Christmas.

Czech presidential candidate Nerudova loses her mojo as election nears

The former Mendel University rector has been hit by media reports of plagiarism at the university during her tenure.

Eurasian Development Bank council agrees to reduce Russia’s stake - document

Russia will lose its majority stake in the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) after the council of the Kazakhstan-based bank approved a redistribution of member states’ shares, according to a document seen by bne IntelliNews.

McDonald’s ‘set to abandon’ Kazakhstan amid Russia sanctions impact on supplies

Franchisee banned by US parent corporation from purchasing Russian meat supplies. Alternative sourcing would apparently mean running business at a loss.

Serbian President Vucic says he won’t stand for another term
11 hours ago
Putin orders surprise 36-hour Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine war
14 hours ago
Czech presidential candidate Nerudova loses her mojo as election nears
15 hours ago
Eurasian Development Bank council agrees to reduce Russia’s stake - document
18 hours ago
McDonald’s ‘set to abandon’ Kazakhstan amid Russia sanctions impact on supplies
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The copper shortage is getting real
    4 days ago
  2. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    3 days ago
  4. Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
    5 days ago
  5. Albania’s first satellites launched into space
    1 day ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    26 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    27 days ago
  3. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    1 month ago
  4. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    27 days ago
  5. The copper shortage is getting real
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss