How much do countries pay for bank failures?

Bank failures, caused by fraudulent schemes and inherent financial system imperfections, have had a devastating impact on countries around the world.

The recent banking crisis in the United States in a stark reminder that the actions or inactions of employees at large financial institutions take toll on citizens, businesses, and regulators. Rebuilding economies and financial systems following a bank collapse can take years for some countries, and sometimes the damage is too significant to fully recover from.

The collapse of American Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in March marked the largest banking crisis in the United States in the last 15 years, prompting Congress to blame regulators while the Federal Reserve System (the Fed) shifted responsibility to the bank's managers for failing to respond to risks related to interest rates and liquidity. An investigation is currently underway.

In response, the US authorities have promised to tighten banking regulation and compensate all customer losses, with the American Treasury committing $25 billion for short-term lending to financial institutions to ensure depositors' obligations are met. Additionally, 11 large American banks have provided First Republic Bank with $30 billion in deposits to restore confidence in the financial institution and quell depositor panic.

The extent of the impact of the latest financial collapse on the US economy remains to be seen, and the need for additional support is uncertain. However, history has demonstrated numerous instances where the errors of bankers and officials have inflicted heavy costs on both nations and their citizens.

The fall of Lehman Brothers and the collapse of the global financial system

The collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 marked the beginning of a global financial crisis that sent shockwaves throughout the world. Led by investment banker Dick Fuld, Lehman Brothers blamed government and regulators for the bank's closure, stating that they failed to provide necessary assistance during an unfavorable external environment. Conversely, leaders of the US Treasury and the Fed argued that providing a bank loan would not suffice.

Bank employees themselves were unhappy with Fuld's management, while the bank's financial director, Erin Callan, faced criticism for her lack of qualifications. Court records indicate that the bank ignored “ample red flags“, leading to continued debate over who should shoulder the blame for the collapse. Ultimately, however, the consequences were felt by all.

The fall of Lehman Brothers was the most expensive collapse of a financial institution for taxpayers, who continue to bear the burden of its legacy.

In early 2009, the G20 approved a $5 trillion stimulus package aimed at bolstering economies in individual countries, while the US government allocated $700 billion to the American banking sector. Despite these efforts, millions of Americans lost their jobs by 2010. Even a decade after the banking collapse, 85% of the countries involved in the crisis failed to return to pre-crisis levels of economic growth.

The height of the Venezuelan crisis of "greedy capitalism"

Venezuela's banking crisis in 2009-2010 was triggered by a blend of poor management, corruption, and inadequate government oversight. During his presidency, Hugo Chavez blamed the problems of banks on “greedy capitalism” that had started fires that the government would have to put out. Citizens interpreted his comments as a sign of potential nationalization campaign, which lead to a collapse in the national currency, a sell-off on the stock exchange, and growing anxiety among bank depositors who rushed to withdraw their funds.

The government responded by shutting down two banks and taking control of a few others, including those owned by billionaire Ricardo Fernandez Barrueco. Fernandez’s banks accounted for 6% of all Venezuelan deposits, and officials suspected them of manipulating nearly $850 million in loans, which the authorities believed would not be able to meet their short-term obligations due to violations of the law. In 2009, Fernandez was arrested on charges of misappropriation of funds.

Withdrawal of taxpayers' money from Russian banks

The 2008 global financial crisis had far-reaching implications, and Russia was not spared from its impact. To prevent the collapse of the banking system, the Russian Central Bank had to provide unsecured loans totaling over $200 billion in 2008-2009. While the banking sector survived, the underlying problems remained and even became more apparent. Many banks had been lending to unreliable borrowers, while their owners were hiding reports and siphoning off depositors' money to their personal businesses and expensive real estate abroad.

One of the most notable cases was that of the former owners of Trust Bank – Ilya Yurov, Sergei Belyaev, and Nikolai Fetisov. The High Court of London court declared them fraudsters, estimating the damage to the bank at $900 million. To prevent future crises, the Central Bank carried out a thorough clean up of the banking sector between 2013 and 2018 when it revoked over 400 licenses and bailed out more than 30 financial institutions.

During the banking sector purge, the Central Bank uncovered that the owners of the largest financial groups, known as the "Garden Ring banks " – Binbank, Otkritie and Promsvyazbank all housed on Moscow’s main circular road, the Garden Ring - were engaged in circular transactions and used depositors' money to finance personal projects and increase their wealth. The reorganisation of the banking ring cost Russia $20 billion. Today, the former owners of these banks are defendants in international courts. For instance, Boris Mints was ordered by the High Court of London to pay back $850 million to Trust and Otkritie. The Central Bank’s measures brought stability to the Russian financial sector, but the legacy of the banking crisis is still being felt.

Protests by Chinese depositors who have lost their money

The year 2022 saw a scandal involving several agricultural banks in China's Henan province, which left thousands of depositors unable to withdraw their funds. The official explanation was the involvement of unreliable creditors and fraudulent schemes as the government accused financial institutions of embezzling citizens' funds.

Chinese businessman Lu Yi has emerged as the primary suspect in the banking scandal. He is believed to have controlled the banks and manipulated their personnel to falsify loans and withdraw depositors' money. Over 200 people were involved in the criminal scheme.

Although the scandal is considered a "rural" incident, it has had significant ramifications, leading to widespread protests. The authorities have promised to reimburse affected depositors, with priority given to citizens with deposits of up to around $7,300.